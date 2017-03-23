Greek Police Probe Mosque Fire, Turkey Offers Repair Help

THESSALONIKI – Greek ministers and Turkey’s government pledged to help rebuild a 600-year-old Ottoman mosque in the northern town of Didymoteicho that was destroyed by a fire amid concern it could spark a backlash with tension remaining between the countries over provocations in the Aegean.

Police and the fire service were probing the cause of the blaze that broke out in the early morning hours of March 22 but no injuries as the mosque was undergoing restoration..

The Bayzeid Mosque, also known as the Celebi Sultan Mehmed Mosque, is considered one of the most important monuments of its kind in the region and a remnant of centuries of brutal Turkish occupation.

Regional fire chief NathanailRigas said the mosque’s wooden ceiling was destroyed but firefighters tried to keep the building’s minaret from collapsing. He said there was no indication of arson but investigators were already sifting for clues.

The walls of the structure emerged unscathed from the blaze. Experts indicated that the structure could be fixed but noted that the repairs would be costly and would take time.

There was talk that Turkish President RecepTayyip Erdogan, embroiled in a feud with the Greek government after he ordered F-16 fighter jets into more violations of Greek air space and sent warships past Greek islands, would visit the site but it didn’t materialize.

The Turkish Consul General in Komotini, Ali Riza Akinci, visited the remains of the mosque and cited its religious and cultural significance and said Turkey was prepared to contribute to its renovation if its support is requested, Kathimerini said.

FIRE FUELS FEARS

The Greek Foreign Ministry did not issue a formal statement about the fire but the newspaper said there was worry among diplomats it could lead to more divisive rhetoric with Erdogan seeking near-dictatorial powers in an April 16 referendum and as the Greek government is moving toward the opening of the country’s first official mosque in Athens, and is paying for it.

“Such an incident… must not be exploited for political reasons, whether that be by Turkey or anyone else,” government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos said.

A number of Greek ministers pledged to fully support efforts to restore the mosque, the Athens News Agency (ANA) reported.

Tzanakopoulos said it was an unfortunate event and that the government “has an obligation and we have pledged that we will proceed with the repair of the monument.” Greek authorities were now investigating to discover the cause of the fire and those responsible, he added.

Education Minister Costas Gavroglou also offered his full support to the culture ministry, noting that the Bayezid Mosque was a “most important religious monument for our country and culture.”

“The destruction it has suffered due to the fire is a blow,” Gavroglou said, noting that he had contacted the heads of Greece’s top universities, asking them to support the culture ministry’s efforts. He also stressed the need to discover what caused the fire in a very important religious monument undergoing restoration work.

A team of culture ministry staff headed by Culture Ministry General Secretary Maria Andreadi-Vlazaki, sent by Culture Minister Lydia Koniordou, went to the town to look at the damage.

According to a Culture Ministry announcement, the team will ensure that the necessary emergency action to protect and preserve the mosque is taken while the investigation into the fire is underway.

The ministry’s announcement noted that the historic mosque, started in 1402 AD by Sultan Bayezid but finally completed in 1420 AD under Sultan Mehmet I, had been one of its top priorities and that the restoration work on its roof had been included in the projects given EU funding.

Prior to the fire, complete studies of its structure, archaeological investigation and the construction of a protective shelter had been completed, the announcement said.

“..Having ensured a full record and the archaeological documentation of the monument, the culture ministry is determined and in every way prepared to fully restore the Mosque and hand it over to the local community and beyond in the best possible way, considering it a very important part of our country’s cultural wealth,” the announcement said.

Talking to the ANA radio station Praktorio 104.9 in Thessaloniki, Andreadi-Vlazaki also stressed that the ministry had all the information needed in order to fully restore the mosque.

The 15th-Century mosque, possibly the oldest in Europe, is considered by Greek officials as one of the most important Muslim monuments in all of Europe and has been protected since 1946.

Its pyramid-shaped oak roof dates to the late 15th century and replaced the original dome, which collapsed soon after construction.

According to experts on Ottoman architecture in Greece, the oak roof destroyed in the fire was “one of the most important wooden monuments in the world” and work to restore this had been underway since 2010, using both EU and national funding.

(Material from the Associated Press was used in this report)