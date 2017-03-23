Tsipras Said He Doesn’t Need Rival Parties Backing for Bailout Deal

ATHENS – Shunning suggestions that he needs the support of opposition parties to get more austerity imposed, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras doesn’t want their help.

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, whose country is putting up the bulk of three international bailouts of 326 billion euros ($351.66 billion) said Greek opposition parties should get in line behind more harsh reforms.

French Finance Minister Michel Sapin set off a political firestorm when he said the International Monetary Fund (IMF) wanted Greek rival parties, led by the New Democracy Conservatives who are leading SYRIZA in polls with the Leftists floundering for reneging on anti-austerity promises, to support more of the same.

The ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition, which includes the pro-austerity, marginal, far-right, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) agreed to more brutal conditions being put on workers, pensioners and the poor – breaking their campaign vows – in return for a third bailout, this one for 86 billion euros ($92.77 billion) it sought and accepted after saying it would do neither.

That was in July, 2015 and talks over the attached conditions have dragged on, raising political instability and speculation again that Greece could be forced out of the Eurozone, rattling investors and its creditors, including Germany.

Government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos said the coalition, which includes the pro-austerity, far-right, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) has a three-vote majority enough to pass measures as its lawmakers are ordered to fall in line or will be ejected if they don’t.

Creditors do not have a say in the Greek Constitution,” he told reporters, as the government sought to put an end to the idea for the need of wider parliamentary support – possibly of 180 votes – for the measures Greece must enforce beyond 2019 that include more pension cuts, taxing the poor and diluting workers’ rights.

Tsipras said that would be offset by countermeasures but the government’s first proposal was set aside by the creditors, the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stablity Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM).

The IMF took part in two first rescue packages of 240 billion euros ($258.83 billion) but has stayed out of the third so far until Tsipras agrees to more brutal conditions.

Apart from European officials, the idea has in the past few weeks also been floated within the government and the ruling SYRIZA party.

With 153 seats in Parliament, the leftist-led coalition fears that expanding the number of votes needed to approve the deal would be problematic.

The government fears there could be dissidents brewing as SYRIZA’s popularity has plummeted after Tsipras reneged on anti-austerity promises.

The IMF denied that it is calling for broader support for the measures while the German government appears to have backed down from the suggestions made by Schaeuble.

New Democracy – which in an earlier ruling coalition implemented austerity – now said it won’t again.

“We will not wash away the mistakes of the government,” veteran Conservative lawmakCostisHatzidakis told Skai TV.

He said New Democracy “doesn’t pretend to have the magic eraser that will rub out everything that has been agreed with one law and in one article,” he said, mocking SYRIZA for using similar language before it dethroned the Conservatives twice in 2015.

New Democracy had before said that if the government had pushed forward with key structural reforms, there would be no debate now about the need for further tax hikes and pension cuts. ND’s priority, Hatzidakis said, was to privatize 66 percent of power grid operator ADMIE, in line with pledges to international creditors, and “tackle PPC’s liquidity problems,” referring to the country’s electric utility provider.

The government, having missed its own March 20 deadline of reaching a deal with the Troika to get release of more monies from the staggered third bailout, with reform talks dragging on for more than 18 months, now is aiming for sometime in April, despite the Orthodox Easter.

Tzanakopoulos told reporters an agreement depends on the lenders as well as the government even as a Greek team remained in Brussels to try to revive the stalled negotiations.

Greece wants a deal on “technical reforms” covering pending energy and labor issues before moving on to discussions on medium-term measures for debt and agreeing on levels of primary surpluses.

“[Our aim] is to reach a comprehensive agreement the soonest, and if possible, within April,” Tzanakopoulos said.