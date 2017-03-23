“Navarino Challenge 2017”: A successful recipe!

Messinia will be in a “festive” mood for a 5th consecutive year, as it hosts the ultimately successful sports tourism event “Navarino Challenge”; which is now considered an annual establishment of Greece.

Hundreds of professional and amateur athletes are expected for one more year to visit Messinia and Costa Navarino, on October 13-15, 2017, in order to take part in the event’s numerous activities. Several sports will also be included in this year’s schedule such as running, TaeKwonDo and boccia while many more activities are expected to be announced.

“Navarino Challenge” has been awarded with a Grand Ermis in the Production category of Ermis Awards and distinguished for its best production among the sports events organized in Greece. Further to its successful course in the last four years, setting a record at booking level in The Westin Resort Costa Navarino in the month of September; the event is now organized in October in order to support even stronger, the goal of the tourist season extension not only for the hotels of this region but also for Messinia as a whole.

On the occasion of this big sports “appointment” recognized athletes will be present in “Navarino Challenge”, initially teaching ethics and then the “secrets” of their sports to people of all ages. The Greek American ultramarathon Konstantinos (Dean) Karnazes and ambassador of the event over the years highlighted: “Navarino Challenge is a truly world class event that offers something for everyone, not only runners. This is our 5th Anniversary and the Navarino Challenge showcases the very best Greece has to offer. I am incredibly honored to be part of this enduring legacy. I’ve traveled all across the world running and racing and am the proud ambassador of the 5th Annual Navarino Challenge this October!”



Grigoris Polychronidis, holder now of four Paralympic medals in boccia stated on the occasion of his participation in the event: “Sports create strong characters, everyone deserves to participate and it also offers entertainment! I am happy that my sport, boccia is loved by children and that we have the opportunity for a 3rd year in Navarino Challenge to play and have fun with children and adults.”

At the same time, the twice silver Olympic medalist in TaeKwonDo, Alexandros Nikolaidis added: “I am proud to be a member of “Navarino Challenge” family for a 5th consecutive year. The event becomes enormous every year and the goal always remains the same; to introduce to as many people as we can sports, the right nutrition and good life. We educate youth through sports, without any kind of discrimination, maintaining the principles of the Olympic spirit and ideals, which require mutual understanding with a spirit of friendship, brotherhood and fair play. Costa Navarino will be for another year, the center of interest for athletes and amateurs who love TaeKwonDo. Together, young and old will learn the secrets of this unique sport in one of the most enchanting destinations in Greece.”