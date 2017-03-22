ND Leader Mitsotakis Condemns London Attack

ATHENS – New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis condemned the attack in London on Wednesday, saying the priority is to ensure the safety of citizens, ANA reports.

“We condemn the attack in London. Our first priority is the safety of citizens. Our thought is with the families of the victims,” Mitsotakis tweeted.

Καταδικάζουμε την επίθεση στο #Λονδινο. Πρώτη μας προτεραιότητα η #ασφαλεια των πολιτών. Η σκέψη μας είναι με τις οικογένειες των θυμάτων. — Kyriakos Mitsotakis (@kmitsotakis) March 22, 2017

The Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned the terrorist attack outside the British Parliament on Wednesday, describing it as a “cowardly act” and noting Greece’s support for the people of the United Kingdom.

“We express our abhorrence at the heinous and cowardly terrorist act which occurred today in London. Greece condemns terrorism unequivocally and stands on the side of the government and the people of the United Kingdom,” the ministry said.

The Greek embassy in London is monitoring developments closely in cooperation with the relevant British authorities, it added.

In a tweet posted earlier on the ministry’s account, it expressed its “shock” over the attack. “Shocked by the horrific terrorist attack outside the British Parliament. We express full support to the people of #London.”

The White House is condemning the attacks in London involving a car rampage and knife attack. President Donald Trump is said to be monitoring developments.

Spokesman Sean Spicer said Wednesday Trump spoke with British Prime Minister Theresa May and said that the White House applauds “the quick response of British police and first responders” and condemns the attacks.

Spicer says that the city of London and the British government have the “full support” of the U.S. as they investigate the attack.

The U.S. Homeland Security Department says the security posture in the United States has not changed in the wake of the attack.

French President Francois Hollande and German Chancellor Angela Merkel have both expressed their support and solidarity with Britain after the attacks at the British Parliament in London.

“We are all concerned with terrorism,” Hollande told reporters Wednesday during a visit in Villepinte, outside Paris. “France, which has been struck so hard lately, knows what the British people are suffering today.”

Hollande added that countries “must bring all the conditions to answer these attacks” and that “it is clear that it is at the European level, and even beyond that, that we must organize ourselves.”

French Interior Minister Matthias Fekl said “it is a high place of democracy that has been attacked” and that France is “obviously ready to help.”

Merkel said in a statement Wednesday that she learned “with sorrow” of Wednesday’s incident and her thoughts were “with our British friends and all of the people of London,” in particular those who were injured.

While the circumstances of the attack were still unclear, “I want to say for Germany and its citizens: we stand firmly and resolutely by Great Britain’s side in the fight against all forms of terrorism,” she said.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has expressed sympathy to those injured and condolences to the relatives of those who died in the incident at Britain’s parliament, and has underlined the need for global cooperation in the fight against terrorism.

“We don’t split terrorism into categories; we consider it as absolute evil. At this moment, as always, our hearts are together with the British people, we feel their pain and speak again about the need to confront that evil,” she said.

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy condemned the deadly attack in London’s Westminster on Wednesday and offered condolences to the British people in a telegram sent to his British counterpart Theresa May.

“An execrable terrorist act like the one that took place today is a reminder that we face complex challenges for the security of our societies,” said Rajoy in a transcript of the telegram distributed by Moncloa, the prime minister’s palace.

“We must remain united against these type of threats that affect all of us equally and that know no barriers,” Rajoy wrote, offering Spain’s support to the UK.

Israel, which that has faced a wave of Palestinian car ramming, stabbing and shooting assaults since 2015, also expressed solidarity with the victims of the London attack.

Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely said in a statement. “Israel expresses its deep shock at the terror attack in London today and its solidarity with the victims and with the people and government of Great Britain. Terror is terror wherever it occurs and we will fight it relentlessly.”