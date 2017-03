Order of Battalions in the National Day Parade on 5th Avenue New York

NEW YORK – The order of the Battalions in the National Day Parade on 5th Avenue New York, commemorating the 196th Anniversary of Greek Independence 1821, has been announced.

The parade will take place in Sunday, March 26, 2017, 1:30 p.m.

Read the parade battalions order:

1. NEW YORK CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT MOUNTED COLOR GUARD

2. NEW YORK CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT CEREMONIAL BAND

3. FIRE DEPARTMENT OF NEW YORK HELLENIC SOCIETY

4. COLOR GUARD – BANNER OF THE FEDERATION AND THE GREEK AND AMERICAN FLAGS

5. THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE FEDERATION OF HELLENIC SOCIETIES OF GREATER NEW YORK

6. FEDERATION OF HELLENIC SOCIETIES OF GREATER NY – PETROS GALATOULAS, PRESIDENT

7. 2017 PARADE GRAND MARSHALS:

• IOANNIS SAVVIDIS

• GEORGE D. YANCOPOULOS, M.D., PHD

8. 2017 PARADE HONORARY MARSHAL: EMIRATES AIRLINE

9. HONORARY PARADE CHAIRMAN – HIS EMINENCE ARCHBISHOP DEMETRIOS, PRIMATE OF THE GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH OF AMERICA

10. PARADE CHAIRMEN EMERITUS

• JOHN CATSIMATIDIS

• PHILIP CHRISTOPHER

11. PARADE CHAIRMEN

• VASILIOS GOURNELOS

• GEORGE KALERGIOS

12. PARADE CO-CHAIRS

• ARIS KOURKOUMELIS

• ANTHONY MIHAILIDIS

• PAUL KOTRONUS

13. REPRESENTATIVES OF THE GOVERNMENTS OF THE UNITED STATES

14. REPRESENTATIVES OF THE REPUBLIC OF GREECE AND THE REPUBLIC OF CYPRUS

15. HONORED GUESTS AND OFFICIALS

HONORARY BATTALION

63RD STREET, FIFTH TO PARK AVENUES

1) THESSALONIKI COLLEGE FROM THE REPUBLIC OF GREECE

GREEK SCHOOL OF PLATO MARCHING BAND

ACROPOLIS FLAG CARRIED BY ARISTA STUDENTS OF THE HELLENIC COMMUNITIES

PRESIDENTIAL GUARD OF THE REPUBLIC OF GREECE – EVZONES

NEW YORK CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT – SAINT PAUL’S SOCIETY

NEW YORK CITY DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTION HELLENIC SOCIETY

LAOGRAFIKOS OMILOS AMERIKIS- GREEK AMERICAN FOLKLORE SOCIETY

KALAVRYTAN, 1821

LAVARON OF ’21 – KALAVRYTAN FRATERNITY

LAVARON OF KALAMATA SOCIETY “SAINT APOSTOLE”

LAVARON OF MANI SOCIETY

LAVARON GEROS TOU MOREA

LAVARA EXODOS MESOLOGIOU, AETOLOAKARNANES & D.O.R.S.

LAVARON CRETAN ASSOCIATION “OMONOIA”

LAVARON PONTION SOCIETY

LAVARON RIGAS FERAIOS

XANTHOS O FILIKOS PATMOS ASSOCIATION, INC.

2) FLOAT # 1– MISS GREEK INDEPENDENCE

3) CATHEDRAL OF HOLY TRINITY, NEW YORK, NY

CATHEDRAL SCHOOL

ST. BASIL ACADEMY

4) HELLENIC MEDICAL SOCIETY

HELLENIC LAWYERS ASSOCIATION

5) FLOAT #2– HELLENIC TIMES SCHOLARSHIP FUND

6) FLOAT #3 – FEDERATION OF STEREA HELLAS – CELEBRATING 100 YEARS – ELEFTHERIANI SOCIETY

FEDERATION OF STEREA HELLAS OF U.S.A. & CANADA

GEORGIOS KARAISKAKOS, HERO OF 1821 PORTRAYED BY JOHN NIKOPOULOS

NAFPAKTIAN BROTHERHOOD, DAUGHTERS ROUMELIS, ST. DEMETRIOS BROTHERHOOD, PLATANOS SOCIETY,

VELOUHIO OF ATLANTA, AETOLPAKARNANIAN MUUAL, AGRINION SOCIETY, ANALYPSIS SOCIETY, ATHANASIOS

DIAKOS, DIPLATANOS SOCIETY, GALAXIDI SOCIETY, KATAFIGION SOCIETY, KARPENISI SOCIETY, PERISTA

SOCIETY, THERMOPYLES SOCIETY, ELEFTHERIANI SOCIETY, ENOSIS EVRYTANON AMERIKIS TO KARPENISI,

SYLLOGOS EVRYTANON AMERIKIS-PANAGIA I PROUSSIOTISA

7) ANNUNCIATION GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH OF ROCHESTER – CELEBRATING 100 YEARS

PANHELLENIC CULTURAL ASSOCATION, PARISH COUNCIL, CHOIR, GREEK SCHOOL, SUNDAY SCHOOL, HOPE

AND JOY, GOYA, DROSOPIGI SOCIETY, AGIA PARASKEVI SOCIETY, OMONIA FLAMBOURO, PONTIOS SOCIETY

FIRST BATTALION

63RD STREET, FIFTH TO PARK AVENUES

8) FLOAT #4– ATLANTIC BANK

9) ZOODOHOS PEGHE GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH, BRONX, NY

GREEK AMERICAN INSTITUTE

10) FLOAT #5 – CYPRUS FEDERATION

PAN-CYPRIAN BAND

CYPRUS FEDERATION OF AMERICA

PANCYPRIAN ASSOCIATION OF AMERICA, DIVISIONS: ATHLETIC, YOUTH ATHLETIC (ELEFTHERIA), WOMEN’S

ISSUES NETWORK, DANCE, CHOIR, ASGATA ASSOCIATION “CYPRUS”, CYPRUS YOUTH COMMITTEE AMERICA

(CYCA), LAMPOUSA CYPRIOT-AMERICAN ASSOCIATION, ENOSIS LEFKARITON IN AMERICA, NJ CYPRIOT

ASSOCIATION SALAMIS, KALAVASOS FRATERNITY, PANPAPHIAN ASSOCIATION, UNITED CYPRIANS OF AMERICA

11) ST. GEORGE GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH OF KINGSTON

12) FLOAT #6 – AHEPA FAMILY

AHEPA EMPIRE STATE DISTRICT 6, NJ DISTRICT 5, YANKEE DISTRICT 7

DAUGHTERS OF PENELOPE, SONS OF PERICLES AND MAIDS OF ATHENA

13) FLOAT #7– ALMA BANK

BAND:#1- NYC ALL CITY HS BAND

14) ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH, NEW YORK CITY

14A) ST. ELEFTHERIOS GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH, NEW YORK CITY

14B) ST. NICHOLAS GREEK ORTOHOX CHURCH OF NEWBURGH, NY

15) FLOAT #8 – INVESTORS SAVINGS BANK

16) FLOAT #9 – PAN-ICARIAN

PAN-ICARIAN BROTHERHOOD OF AMERICA

17) FLOAT #10– HIMARRIOTON SOCIETY

18) FLOAT #11- UNITED CHIOS SOCIETIES

BAND:#2- EMERSON HS BAND

CHIAN FEDERATION

PAN CHIAKI SOCIETY, INC. “KORAIS”

UNITED CHIOS SOCIETIES OF AMERICA & CANADA

19) FLOAT #12 – ARCHANGEL MICHAEL CHURCH

GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH OF THE ARCHANGEL MICHAEL, PT. WASHINGTON, NY

20) ACADEMY OF HELLENIC PAIDEIA

21) FLOAT #13- HELLENIC COMMUNITIES OF BROOKLYN & STATEN ISLAND

STS CONSTANTINE & HELEN CATHEDRAL OF BROOKLYN, NY

ST. NICHOLAS GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH AT THE WORLD TRADE CENTER

BAND:#3- BOY SCOUT TROOP 236 BAND

KIMISIS THEOTOKOU OF BROOKLYN

HOLY CROSS – BROOKLYN

THREE HIERARCHS – BROOKLYN

HOLY TRINITY – ST. NICHOLAS – STATEN ISLAND

22) FLOAT #14- ST. DEMETRIOS OF MERRICK

GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH OF ST. DEMETRIOS, MERRICK, NY

23) PAN LEMNIAN PHILANTHROPIC ASSOCIATION “HEPHAESTUS” INC

24) FLOAT #15- ST. BARBARA OF ORANGE

SAINT BARBARA GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH OF ORANGE, CT

25) FLOAT #16– ST. IRENE CHRYSOVALANTOU

SACRED PATRIARCHAL MONASTERY OF ST. IRENE CHRYSOVALANTOU

EXECUTIVE ECCLESIASTICAL COUNCIL

PHILOPTOCHOS SOCIETY, YOUTH, GREEK SCHOOL OF ST. IRENE CHRYSOVALANTOU,

PTA OF THE GREEK SCHOOL, ST. NECTARIOS GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH, BROOKLYN, NY,

EXECUTIVE ECCLESIASTICAL COUNCIL, PHILOPTOCHOS SOCIETY, GREEK SCHOOL OF ST. NECTARIOS

PTO OF THE GREEK SCHOOL

26) FLOAT #17 – CORONA

TRANSFIGURATION OF CHRIST CHURCH OF CORONA, NEW YORK

TRANSFIGURATION GREEK SCHOOL

27) FLOAT #18 – CRETAN SOCIETIES

OF NY & NJ

UNITED CULTURAL & EDUCATION COMMITTEE OF NY & NJ CRETANS

CRETAN ASSOCIATION “OMONOIA”, CRETAN WOMEN’S ASSOCIATED “PASIFAE”

LAVRYS CRETAN YOUTH ORGANIZATION OF NEW YORK, SYLLOGOS KRETON-MINOS,

CRETAN SISTERHOOD OF BROOKLYN, CRETAN BROTHERHOOD OF BROOKLYN

KAZANTZAKIS YOUTH, PHILOXENIA OF STATEN ISLAND, DICTAMOS OF WESTCHESTER

THE WHITE MOUNTAINS & ARKADI OF NJ, EROTOKRITOS & ARETOYSA OF LONG ISLAND

28) GREEK SCHOOL OF PLATO FROM BROOKLYN, NEW YORK

29) FLOAT #19– ST. NICHOLAS, FLUSHING

BAND:#4- NEWARK SYMPHONIC BAND

ST. NICHOLAS GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH

WILLIAM SPYROPOULOS SCHOOL

GREEK AFTERNOON SCHOOL “STEFANOS & ARETI TSERPELIS”

SUNDAY SCHOOL – P.T.A.

CHOIR – PARISH COUNCIL

30) FLOAT #20 – PAN KERKYRAIKOS

PAN KERKYRAIKOS ASSOCIATION OF AMERICA

OTHONI SOCIETY OF USA

PAN ERIKOUSA SOCIETY OF AMERICA

31) FLOAT #21– PAN GREGORIAN

PAN GREGORIAN ENTERPRISES

32) ANNUNCIATION GREEK ORTHODOX CHURH OF NEW YORK CITY

33) FLOAT #22 – CARNIVAL OF LOVE

34) FLOAT #23- ST. DEMETRIOS OF JAMAICA

BAND:#5- YONKERS MILITARY BAND

ORTHODOX CHURCH OF ST. DEMETRIOS, JAMAICA, NY

35) PANAGHIA OF ISLAND PARK GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH, ISLAND PARK, NY

36) HOLY TRINITY GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH OF NEW ROCHELLE, NY

GREEK AFTERNOON SCHOOL, BOY SCOUTS, GIRL SCOUTS, PHILOPTOCHOS, AHEPA

37) WILLIAM CULLEN BRYANT HIGH SCHOOL GREEK CLUB

MANHASSET HIGH SCHOOL HELLENIC CLUB

ARCHBISHOP MOLLOY HIGH SCHOOL GREEK CLUB

FRANK SINATRA SCHOOL OF THE ARTS GREEK CLUB

FRANCIS LEWIS HIGH SCHOOL HELLENIC CLUB

GREEK CLUB OF LONG ISLAND CITY HIGH SCHOOL

TOWNSEND HARRIS HIGH SCHOOL GREEK CLUB

38) FLOAT #24 – ST. DEMETRIOS CATHEDRAL, ASTORIA

G.O.C. ST DEMETRIOS CATHEDRAL OF ASTORIA & STS CATHERINE & GEORGE CLERGY,

BOARD OF TRUSTEES, DAY SCHOOL, HIGH SCHOOL, AFTERNOON SCHOOL, PHILOPTOCHOS,

G.O.Y.A., BOY & GIRL SCOUTS

39) FLOAT #25- ARMENIAN

KNIGHTS OF VARTAN -ARMENIAN FRATERNAL ORGANIZATION

40) STUYVESANT HIGH SCHOOL GREEK CLUB

BRONX HIGH SCHOOL OF SCIENCE HELLENIC CULTURAL SOCIETY

BROOKLYN TECHNICAL HIGH SCHOOL GREEK CLUB

41) ST. MARKELLA CATHEDRAL OF ASTORIA, NY

HOLY METROPOLIS OF G.O.C. OF AMERICA

CATHEDRAL OF SAINT MARKELLA OF ASTORIA

EXECUTIVE COUNCIL, PHILOPTOCHOS SOCIETY, GREEK SCHOOL

SAINT ISIDOROS CHURCH OF BETHPAGE L.I.

PARISH EXECUTIVE COUNCIL, PHILOPTOCHOS SOCIETY

42) HELLENIC LYCEUM OF KAVALA, GREECE

43) FLOAT #26 – KASTORIAN SOCIETY

BAND:#6- PASSAIC COUNTY BAND

SOCIETY OF KASTORIANS “OMONOIA” INC., PHILOPTOCHOS KASTORIA, YOUTH KASTORIA,

PAN MACEDONIAN ASSOCIATION OF AMERICA, PAN-MACEDONIAN STUDY CENTER, HELLENIC AMERICAN

LIBRARY ELIAS NEOFYTIDES, MACEDONIAN TV, PAN MACEDONIAN NY & NJ DISTRICT, ARISTOTLE UNIVERSITY

OF THESSALONIKI, GROUP OF CIVIL ENGINEERS, THESSALONIKI, KASTORIA, MAVROVON, ALIAKMON,

HALKIDIKI, DRAMA, GIANNITSA, KAVALA, KILKIS, KOZANI, KORISOS, LITOHORO, KOSTARAZION, OINOE,

THASSOS, ALEXANDER THE GREAT, KATERINI, NAOUSA

44) FLOAT #27- GREEK CHILDRENS FUND

45) LOUPAKIS SCHOOL

46) FLOAT #28- PONTIAN OF NEW YORK & CONNECTICUT

PAN PONTIAN FEDERATION OF USA & CANADA

PONTION SOCIETY “KOMNINOI”

PANAGIA SOUMELA PONTION AMERIKIS

PONTIAN SOCIETY “PONTOS” OF NORWALK

47) FLOAT #29 – PAN-ARCADIAN

BAND:#7- PARK RIDGE HS BAND

PAN ARCADIAN FEDERATION OF AMERICA, EASTERN DISTRICT

“GEROS TOU MORIA”

EPARXIA KYNOURIAS

SECOND BATTALION

64TH STREET, FIFTH TO PARK AVENUES

48) PATRIOT BRASS ENSEMBLE – METROPOLIS BAND

49) FORT LEE POLICE DEPARTMENT- MOTORCYCLE UNIT

50) GREEK ORTHODOX METROPOLIS OF NEW JERSEY

51) HELLENIC FEDERATION OF NEW JERSEY

52) FLOAT #30 – ST. JOHN THE THEOLOGIAN OF TENAFLY

GREEK ORTHODOX METROPOLITAN CATHEDRAL OF ST. JOHN THE THEOLOGIAN, TENAFLY, NJ

53) SAINT BARBARA GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH OF TOMS RIVERS, NJ

54) ST. GEORGE GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH OF CLIFTON, NJ

55) FLOAT #31– ST. ATHANASIUS OF PARAMUS

ST. ATHANASIOS GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH OF PARAMUS, NJ

56) GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH OF ASCENSION OF FAIRVIEW, NJ

57) KIMISIS TIS THEOTOKOU GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH OF HOLMDEL, NJ

58) ST. GEORGE GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH OF OCEAN, NJ

BAND:#8- EMERSON HS BAND

59) RUTGERS UNIVERSITY HELLENIC CULTURAL ASSOCIATION

60) THE COLLEGE OF NEW JERSEY HELLENIC STUDENT ASSOCIATION

61) NEW JERSEY INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY HELLENIC CULTURAL ASSOCIATION

62) WILLIAM PATTERSON UNIVERSITY HELLENIC CULTURAL ASSOCIATION

63) MONTCLAIR UNIVERSITY HELLENIC SOCIETY

64) FLOAT #32– ST. NICHOLAS OF WYCKOFF

ST. NICHOLAS GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH OF WYCKOFF, NJ

65) FLOAT #33 – ST. GEORGE OF PISCATAWAY

ST. GEORGE GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH OF PISCATAWAY, NJ

66) ST. ANDREW GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH OF RANDOLPH, NJ

67) FLOAT #34– ST. DEMETRIOS OF UNION

ST. DEMETRIOS GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH OF UNION, NJ

68) FLOAT #35 – STS NICHOLAS OF ROSELAND

ST. NICHOLAS, CONSTANTINE AND HELEN OF ROSELAND, NJ

69) FLOAT #36 – HOLY TRINITY OF HICKSVILLE

GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH OF HOLY TRINITY, HICKSVILLE, NY

BAND:#9- BOY SCOUT TROOP 236 BAND

70) FLOAT #37– HOLY RESURRECTION OF BROOKVILLE

GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH OF THE HOLY RESURRECTION, BROOKVILLE, NY

71) FLOAT #38 – ST. PARASKEVI OF GREENLAWN

ST. PARASKEVI GREEK ORTHODOX SHRINE CHURCH

PARISH COUNCIL, PHILOPTOHOS, GREEK SCHOOL, SUNDAY SCHOOL,

GREEK-AMERICAN PRE-SCHOOL, GIRL SCOUTS, GOYA, PTO, JOY, HOPE, YAL

72) AESCULAPIAN THESSALIAN BROTHERHOOD

73) STS. CONSTANTINE & HELEN GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH OF WEST NYACK, NY

74) FLOAT #39– HOLY CROSS OF WHITESTONE

GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH OF HOLY CROSS

GREEK ORTHODOX COMMUNITY OF WHITESTONE

75) ST. PETROS THE APOSTLE GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH OF BRONX

EVDOXIA LEVESANOS SCHOOL

AGIA ELPIS PHILOPTOHOS

CULTURAL FOLKLORE SOCIETY FROM PIRREAS, GREECE

76) PANSAMIAN BROTHERHOOD “PYTHAGORAS” OF NY

77) FLOAT #40 – ST MARKELLA – WANTAGH

ST MARKELLA GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH AND SCHOOL OF WANTAGH, NY

78) FOLKLORE & CULTURAL SOCIETY OF DOROPOLIS, GREECE

79) FLOAT #41 – EPIROTES

PANEPIROTIC FEDERATION, SOCIETY OF EPIROTES, ANAGENESIS, SOULIOTISSES,

PYRRHUS BENEVOLENT SOCIETY, DAUGHTERS OF EPIRUS

80) BAYSIDE HIGH SCHOOL HELLENIC SOCIETY

BENJAMIN N. CARDOZO HIGH SCHOOL GREEK CLUB

81) FLOAT #42 – CATHEDRAL OF ST. PAUL, HEMPSTEAD

GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH OF SAINT PAUL CATHEDRAL

82) FLOAT #43 – MESSINIAN

MESSINIAN BENEVOLENT ASSOCIATION “ARISTOMENIS

83) FEDERATION OF DODECANESE SOCIETIES OF USA AND THE YOUTH

NISYRIAN SOCIETY OF NEW YORK RHODES, KOS, KALYMNOS, KARPATHOS, KASOS, SYMI, NISYROS, LEROS,

ASTYPALEA, KASTELLORIZO, TILOS, HALKI, PATMOS, LIPSI

BAND:#10- PARK RIDGE HS BAND

THIRD BATTALION

65TH STREET, FIFTH TO PARK AVENUES

84) ARISTOTELIO UNIVERSITY OF THESSALONIKI – DEPT OF CIVIL ENGINEERING

85) BROTHERHOOD OF MANI, INC.

86) PAN ELIAKOS SOCIETY OF NEW YORK, INC

87) KALAMATA SOCIETY

88) FLOAT #44 – OLYMPIACOS

OLYMPIACOS FAN CLUB

89) ST. NICHOLAS GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH, WEST BABYLON, NY

GREEK AFTERNOON SCHOOL, GOYA, JOY, PARISH COUNCIL

90) HOLY TRINITY GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH, BRIDGEPORT, CT

91) FLOAT #45 – ASSUMPTION CHURCH

GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH OF ASSUMPTION, PORT JEFFERSON, NY

92) GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH OF OUR SAVIOUR COMMUNITY, RYE, NY

93) GREEK ORTHODOX COUNCIL OF ELECTRICAL WORKERS, LOCAL #3 IBEW

94) INTERCOLLEGIATE HELLENIC SOCIETY OF AMERICA

HOFSTRA UNIVERSITY HELLENIC SOCIETY

HELLENIC STUDENTS MANHATTAN COLLEGE

HELLENIC SOCIETY OF ST. JOHN’S UNIVERSITY

NEW YORK UNIVERSITY HELLENIC CLUB

STONYBROOK GREEK & CYPRIOT STUDENTS

QUEENS COLLEGE ICAROS GREEK CLUB

FORDHAM UNIVERSITY UNDERGRADUATE & LAW SCHOOL GREEK CLUB

HUNTER HELLENIC SOCIETY

BINGHAMPTON GREEK CLUB

COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY HELLENIC SOCIETY

QUINNIPIAC UNIVERSITY HELLENIC SOCIETY

SUNY MARITIME COLLEGE HELLENIC CULTURAL CLUB

95) FLOAT #46– FEDERATION OF LACONIAN SOCIETIES

FEDERATION OF ASSOCIATED LACONIAN SOCIETIES

NEW YORK SOCIETY “VRYSEON ANAVRYTIS”, ARCHODIKO SOCIETY, SOCIETY ARNIOTON “ST ATHANASIOS”,

DAFNIOTON SOCIETY “SAINT GEORGE”, GYTHION ASSOCIATION OF UNITED STATES, INC, KOUTOUMOU

SOCIETY OF AMERICA, ASSOCIATION LACEDAEMONIANS, NY, LYKOYRGIAN –LACONIAN GUARD, ASSOCIATION

MAGOULIOTON OF SPARTA, MYSTRAS SOCIETY OF PA AND DE, PANTANASSA ASSOCIATES OF MYSTRIOTES

IN AMERICA, PETRINA, PROGRESSIVE, BROTHERHOOD, SPARTAN SOCIETY

96) NEW YORK CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT HIGHWAY PATROL

97) FEDERATION OF HELLENIC SOCIETIES OF GREATER NEW YORK MEMBERS AND 2017 PARADE COMMITTEE

• FLOATS WILL BE LINED UP ON 62ND STREET FROM FIFTH TO LEXINGTON AVENUES

• PARKING FOR BUSES WILL BE FROM 80TH TO 83RD STREETS, MADISON TO PARK AVENUES

• ALL GUESTS WITH SEATING PASSES MUST ENTER 5TH AVENUE FROM 70TH STREET