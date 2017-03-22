Laskarina Bouboulina, the Fearless Female Naval Commander – By Dimitra Pontoporou

By Dimitra Pontoporou

Laskarina Bouboulina was standing at the balcony of her first husband’s house shouting at Christodoulos Koutsis and his armed men. It was late spring, May 22nd. Her son Georgios Yiannouzas and Koutsis’ daughter had eloped in the night.

Armed, her father and members of the family arrived at the house seeking for the daughter. Fearless and furious in the face of the armed men, the mother appeared at the balcony to confront them. A shot was heard. The heroine was hit in the forehead and killed instantly.

That day of the year 1825 Laskarina Bouboulina was 54 years old. She is known as a Greek Naval Commander and an Admiral of the Imperial Russian Navy – until recently the only female Admiral in World Naval history – who had sacrificed everything she owned for the liberation of Greece.

Her father, Stavrianos Pinotsis, was also a captain, from the Greek island of Hydra and a rebel, who in 1769-1770 joined with his ships the Russian admiral Orlov in the failed Orlov Revolt. He was imprisoned in Constantinople. Laskarina was conceived, when her mother, Skevo, visited him in jail and was born in the prison on May 11 1771. Four years after her father’s death in prison her widowed mother married Lazarou-Orlof, a captain living in the island of Spetses.

Her name Bouboulina comes from her second husband’s last name, Dimitrios Bouboulis, a wealthy shipowner. As a brave patriot and skilled captain he fought on the side of the Russians and against the Ottomans in the Turko-Russian wars. Bouboulina was 40 years old, when he lost his life in a sea battle in Spain, fighting against Algerian pirates. Both her husbands were lost in sea battles and she was left with nine children.

Laskarina not only expanded Bouboulis’ trading business, but in five years succeeded in growing his fleet, now hers, with four more vessels. When the Ottomans tried to confiscate her wealth arguing that her husband had fought against the Turks, she sailed to Constantinople seeking protection. She met Sultan Mahmud’s II mother and the Philhellene Russian Ambassador, who sent her to the safety of Crimea. Finally Valide Sultana, impressed by Bouboulina’s character, convinced the Sultan to allow her total control on her property. After three months Bouboulina returned home.

In Constantinople she had joined the secret organization Filiki Etaireia, which was preparing the Greek Revolution. Being one the few women in the Filiki Etaireia, she secretly brought to Spetses arms and ammunition and finished the construction of the first and largest fighting ship of the Greeks, Agamemnon. By bribing the Ottoman inspectors, she built a corvette to be armed with 18 heavy cannons. In 1820, a year before the outbreak of the Independence War, she was ready to join the war with her own fleet and armed sailors and troops from Spetses islanders.

The day she raised her own Greek flag on Agamemnon’s mast, March 13, 1821, and her fleet sailed under her command to join forces with ships from other islands against the Ottomans, she was prepared to sacrifice everything she had for the liberation of the Greek people. The inevitable happened sooner than she could imagine. While she triumphantly took part in the naval blockade and capture of the Peloponnesus harbours, Nafplion, Monemvasia, and Pylos, her son from her first husband, Yiannis Yiannouzas, lost his life during a battle at Argos in May. The Independence War had just begun.

Theodoros Kolokotronis called to arms farmers and fighters to take over the main capital of the Turks in Peloponnesus, Tripolis. Bouboulina’s troops joined Kolokotronis. After the fall of Tripolis, on September 11, 1821, and the defeat of the Ottoman garrison, Bouboulina saved most female members of the harem, as she had once promised to Sultan’s mother. Her younger daughter from her second husband, Eleni Boubouli, married Kolokotronis’ son, Panos. Due to this family connection to Kolokotronis she was arrested during the civil war in 1824. Kolokotronis was imprisoned, government soldiers murdered her son-in-law, Panos, and she was exiled back to Spetses.

She was poor. Within these five years she had exhausted her fortune to support the Independence War, to provide the sailors and soldiers under her command food and ammunition and to arm her ships.

When Emperor Alexander I of Russia learned of Bouboulina’s death granted her the honorary rank of the Russian Navy Admiral. Her warship Agamemnon was burned by Andreas Miaoulis during the Civil war of 1831 along with other frigates and corvettes at the naval base of Poros. Bouboulina’s house, a 300 years old mansion at Spetses Island, is now Bouboulina’s Museum to remind us the bravery and the virtue of a woman who sacrificed everything she had for the Liberation of Greece.