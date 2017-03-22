Greek Cigarette Tax Hike Drops Tobacco Revenues 22 Percent

ATHENS – Having the opposite effect, a big hike in Greek tobacco taxes aimed at bringing in big money has resulted in a 22 percent drop in revenues for the sector.

That was the showing in the first findings of the year from the so-called “Tax Tsunami,” imposed by the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition that promised to reduce taxes but raised them on orders of international lenders.

Data showed that the tobacco taxes brought in some 92 million euros ($99.24 million) less in just the two months of January and February this year, an ominous harbinger as the government is frantic to find more money to help offset a crushing seven-year-long economic crisis .

That showed market analysts and economic survey organizations were shown right in their forecasts that the hike would drive down revenues and send otherwise honest people scurrying to buy underground goods from the black market.

SYRIZA and its junior partner, the pro-austerity, far-right, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) raised taxes on cigarettes 40-50 cents per pack and 50 cents for a 30-gram pack of tobacco.

Legally distributed and sold tobacco products posted a significant decrease in volume.

Sources told the business newspaper Naftemporiki that a special consumer tax on tobacco generated 220 million euros ($237.31 million) in January 2017, along with 67 million euros ($72.27 million) in VAT remittances, for a total of 287 million euros, some $309.59 million..

February 2017, however, recorded a collapse in the numbers, with only 34 million euros ($36.68 million) generated from the special tax and a mere eight million euros in VAT remittances – 42 million euros ($45.31 million) in total.

It’s easy to find smuggled cigarettes in Greece with packages, or even single cigarettes, for sale in the streets especially from migrant peddlers who walk up and down the sidewalks offering them.