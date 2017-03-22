China’s Cosco Won’t Bid for Thessaloniki’s Port Operation

ATHENS – China’s Cosco, which runs the major port of Piraeus on Athens’ southern coast, won’t be among the bidders to acquire a 67 percent stake in Thessaloniki Port Authority in Greece’s second-largest city.

There are four bidders, the newspaper Kathimerini said, with a deadline for the tender, which began almost three years ago as part of a lagging privatization drive, coming at 7 p.m. on March 24. They will be opened at Morgan Stanley in London.

The offers will come from the consortium comprising Deutsche Invest Equity Partners, Terminal Link (a subsidiary of CMA CGM) and Russian-Greek investor Ivan Savvidis’s group, as well as from Dubai Ports World, Japan’s Mitsui & Co, and Philippines-based International Container Terminal Services, the paper said.

The preferred bidder will have to implement investments of at least 180 million euros ($194.17 million) within seven years. Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras said he would halt privatizations but has stepped them up on orders of international creditors.

Sources close to Cosco told the newspaper that “the Chinese group is examining the form of its reaction to the discrimination that took place [at its expense] as in Piraeus Port only 51 percent was sold with another 16 percent due under certain conditions, while in Thessaloniki Port 67 percent is conceded with far fewer commitments.”

In October, 2016, Cosco said it wanted to expand its Piraeus operation to lure more tourists and cruise ships to its strategically-located position and was thought to be interested in the Thessaloniki port as well.

The company inaugurated a new cruise ship jetty built in less than three months after years of stagnation at the port under the Greek state.

The ceremony was overseen by top executives from China, which also wants to schedule cruise ships from as well as direct flights from China to Greece as part of its strategy for closer links with the country and to use the port to get into the rest of the European Union quicker with its goods.

Cosco is banking on expanded air connections with the United States and its own efforts to promote cruise tourism in China in order to transform Piraeus into a true “home port”, one of its stated goals in exploiting the Piraeus Port Authority, the Greek business newspaper Naftemporiki said.

Cosco Chairman Capt. Xu Lirong, speaking at the ceremony said Chinese tourists are eager to get to Greece and book cruise ships based in Piraeus.