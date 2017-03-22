Schaeuble Tells New Democracy, SYRIZA Rivals to Back Austerity

ATHENS – German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, whose country is putting up the bulk of three international bailouts of 326 billion euros ($351.66 billion) said Greek opposition parties should get in line and back more austerity measures being pushed on the government.

The ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition, which includes the pro-austerity, marginal, far-right, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) agreed to more brutal conditions being put on workers, pensioners and the poor – breaking their campaign vows – in return for a third bailout, this one for 86 billion euros ($92.77 billion) it sought and accepted after saying it would do neither.

That was in July, 2015 and talks over the attached conditions have dragged on, raising political instability and speculation again that Greece could be forced out of the Eurozone, rattling investors and its creditors, including Germany.

French Finance Minister Michel Sapin set off a political firestorm when he said the IMF wanted Greek rival parties, led by the New Democracy Conservatives who are leading SYRIZA in polls with the Leftists floundering for reneging on anti-austerity promises, to support more of the same.

Schaeuble jumped in as well, saying commitment would be required from the political opposition so that the legislation of the post-2019 measures “will have substance, irrespective of the elections and their outcome.”

He was referring to more pension cuts, taxing the poor and diluting workers’ rights that Prime Minister and SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras agreed to but has been resisting, even as he said he would find offsetting countermeasures, already rejected by the lenders.

New Democracy, said that no such issue had been broached with its leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis during his recent visits to Brussels and Berlin and said it would not back more of the same of austerity it also implemented when ruling earlier.

The Conservatives called on the government to “explain why it is seeking support from abroad for the approval of its measures.”

Tsipras accused Mitsotakis of having “a hypocritical and subservient stance,” noting that until recently he had been urging the government to give in to creditors and complete the bailout review.

Sapin said he had never considered the IMF’s participation in Greece’s third bailout necessary but stressed that a solution must be found to the impasse but the Washington, D.C.-based agency denied the claim.

Sapin reportedly told th press the IMF was seeking a commitment from the Greek opposition that it would support the government in passing measures that would apply from 2019 onward.

“Imagine them asking us in France to demand the opposition’s support on any issue,” Sapin said. “We can’t ask the Greek government to get assurances from the opposition, which it naturally does not want to see in government.”

“The IMF is not demanding any assurances from the opposition in Greece,” an official from the Washington-based fund said when asked to respond to the comments.