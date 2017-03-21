Τwo-day Convention on Health Tourism in Greece to be Held in Montreal

MONTREAL, Canada – Health tourism and its promising prospectsin Greece, is the subject of a two-day event which will be held in Montreal, Canada on March 28th and 29th 2017, at the Hellenic Community Center Adrian Maris, 5757 ave. Wilderton, Montréal.

Prominent members of the Greek medical, scientific and business community will be presenting the excellent medical services available in Greece. They include fields such as In Vitro Fertilization (IVF), Dentistry,Ophthalmology, Spa Tourism, Robotics Medicine and Plastic Surgery.

The audience will hear real stories narrated by the actual people who benefited from these advantages.

The event will be attended by prominent members of the Greek Canadian community. They include businessmen, members of the Health and Tourism industries, as well as media representatives from Greece, Canada and the Diaspora.

George Patoulis, President of the Medical Association of Athens (ISA), the Central Union of Municipalities of Greece (KEDE) and the Division of Medical Tourism of the Hellenic Medical Association will be awarded a plaque of Excellency by Nicholas T. Pagonis, President of the Hellenic Community of Greater Montreal.

Leaders of the Greek community of Montreal will alsohonored for their participation and theirefforts to maintain Greek ideals alive.

Commenting on this subject, ISA and KEDE PresidentGeorge Patoulis stated:

“Greece has a high scientific potential. Medical services provided in Greece are within the highest standards worldwide. Health tourism in Greece can become the center of attraction of the international medical community. This can strengthen the economy, create new jobs and boost other sectors of the weakened Greek economy”.