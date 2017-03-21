100 Years Jubilee of the Greek Community in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, Canada – When Dino Chouzouris first immigrated to Winnipeg with his family from Greece in the 1970’s, the pressure to assimilate into a predominantly white, English-speaking community did not go unnoticed, Winnipeg Free Press reports.

One of the first groups his family connected with when they arrived in 1974 was the Greek Community of Winnipeg and St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 2255 Grant Ave., which helped his family acclimatize to life in Winnipeg — a purpose the community still serves today.

Founded in 1917, the Greek Community of Winnipeg, Chouzouris said, was a place for his family to practice their religion, connect with other Greek expatriates in the city, and embrace their culture.

Nancy Vardalos Ginakes is part of the committee organizing the Greek Community of Winnipeg’s centennial event on March 25 at the Victoria Inn Hotel & Convention Centre, 1808 Wellington Ave.

“Join us as we celebrate the past and present history of our Community,” the Greek Community of Winnipeg writes on Facebook account.

“As Greeks we love to dance and have a great time. The band PAREA, coming all the way from Toronto, will perform live for your entertainment with “kefi” and enthusiasm.

Our KEFI dancers will dance to entertain and put you in the mood for an original Greek Party!

Put on your dancing shoes and be prepared to dance the night away!

What is a Greek party without food?

The Victoria Inn is preparing a delicious and sumptuous four course dinner.

Theme of the party: Great Gatsby! (A black tie affair).”