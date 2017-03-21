Greek Heritage Celebrated at Brooklyn’s Borough Hall (Video)

NEW YORK – Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams on Monday, March 20 welcomed representatives of the Greek community to Brooklyn’s Borough Hall to celebrate Greek heritage in honor of Greek Independence Day.

The annual event is also dedicated to public and community service and honored members of the community who have distinguished themselves through their dedication to giving back. Adams mentioned that this event is one his favorites every year, and spoke about the ideals of the Greek Revolution and the vital role of Greek culture in the development of Western civilization.

He noted the important role of the Diaspora in Brooklyn’s development as well and highlighted the achievements of Greeks in the economy, education, and many other areas.

Father Eugene Pappas of Three Hierarchs Church in Brooklyn, who served as the master of ceremonies for the event, spoke about Greece’s struggles for freedom, the double celebration of the Annunciation and the beginning of the Greek War of Independence, and noted the role of the Diaspora.

Fr. Eugene also congratulated the honorees and praised their contributions to the community, social and charitable activities. Fr. Eugene made special reference to the sponsors of the event and the restaurants who provided Greek food for the event, as well as the organizing committee Zoe Koutsoupakis, Basil Kapetanakis, John Haskopoulos, Jimmy Tampakis, and Sandy Vallas.

Consul General of Greece in New York Manos Koubarakis also attended the ceremony, conveying the cordial greetings of the General Consul Konstantinos Koutras, and congratulated the honorees.

The keynote speaker of the event was Andrew Gounardes, Counsel at the Office of the Brooklyn Borough President who impressed the audience with his comments on the attitude of the Greek community towards the refugee crisis facing Greece and by extension, all humanity.

“We failed to raise our voice for the protection and accommodation of refugees,” said Gounardes, recalling that most expatriates are refugees who came to America after the Pontian Genocide, the Asia Minor Catastrophe, the Second World War and the Greek Civil War. Some Greeks came legally and others illegally, and many experienced racism and persecution from the Ku Klux Klan.

Then, he called upon expatriates to speak and teach their children about the refugee crisis and to tell the refugees “you are welcome in this great and hospitable nation.”

The honorees at the event were George Annis, Anna Chrysostomou, Julia Demakakos, Popi Gavales, Connie Ioannides, Chris Kalogerou, Dean Rasinya, Emmanuel Tsoukaris, Theodore Vallas, Fotoula Vasilakos, and Demetrios Voyiazis, while the Greek-American Nicole Malliotakis New York State Assembly Member for Brooklyn and Staten Island awarded commendations from the State Assembly of New York.

Following the award ceremony, the school dance groups from Holy Cross Church in Brooklyn, A. Fantis Parochial School of Saints Constantine and Helen in Brooklyn, as well as the Greek Charter School danced in traditional costumes. The dance presentation delighted all those in attendance at the event and was directed by Sofia Stasinou.