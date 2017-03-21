We Can Make EU Members accept refugees, Dimitris Avramopoulos Says

European Union's commissioner for migrants Dimitris Avramopoulos tells reporters in Warsaw, Poland, Tuesday, March 21, 2017, that the EU has the "tools, the means and the power" to make all members states comply with the program of relocation of migrants. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The European Union’s commissioner for migration says there are ways to make all EU members states comply with the program of relocation of migrants among them.

Dimitris Avramopoulos made the statement Tuesday in Warsaw, where he is visiting the growing European border guard agency, Frontex.

Poland is refusing to accept migrants, arguing they are chiefly economic migrants, not war refugees, and may potentially pose a threat.

European Union’s commissioner for migrants Dimitris Avramopoulos,right, and Fabrice Leggeri, head of EU border agency Frontex, hold a joint press conference in Warsaw, Poland, March 21, 2017.(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

The relocation plan is intended to ease the pressure on countries that have taken the brunt of the migrant wave: Italy and Greece.

Without naming Poland, Avramopoulos said the EU has the “tools, the means and the power” to convince all members to comply and will make an assessment of response by the end of September. He mentioned no sanctions.

