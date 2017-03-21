Greek Police Contacting Targets of Parcel Bombs

ATHENS (AP) — Police in Greece are contacting the targets of eight parcel bombs addressed to European finance officials and businesses in various European countries, after the devices were discovered and neutralized at a postal sorting office near Athens.

Authorities said Tuesday they would not officially release information on who the devices were being sent to until those targeted had been informed. The parcels had been falsely labeled as being sent from academic institutions.

Monday’s discovery came after letter bombs were sent in recent days to the German Finance Ministry and the Paris office of the International Monetary Fund, where a small explosion injured one person.

Police said the devices contained small amounts of explosives that were not capable of causing significant damage.