Greece, Troika Austerity, Reform Talks Stall Again But SYRIZA Upbeat

ATHENS – Despite bogged-down austerity negotiations that could go on into the summer, Greece’s ruling Radical Left SYRIZA coalition is continuing to crow that a deal is at hand and significant progress is being made with its European creditors.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ team came away from a March 20 meeting of Eurogroup finance chiefs in Brussels with nothing but they said they were doing well and kept up their drumbeat of optimism as the talks drag on for nearly 20 months now.

Tsipras, reneging on anti-austerity promises, sought and accepted in July, 2015 a third bailout for the country, this one for 86 billion euros ($92.83 billion) that came with more of the crushing conditions put on workers, pensioners and the poor that he swore he would stop.

After that deal saw his popularity plummet he’s been trying feverishly to backtrack, telling the creditors he would impose more austerity while resisting the terms, and telling Greeks he opposes what he’s doing but that since he has no choice that it’s not his fault.

There was such a standoff in the March 20 meeting that envoys from the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) aren’t expected to return to Athens soon to resume talks, the newspaper Kathimerini said.

Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos met with Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem ahead of the Eurogroup meeting but they refused to say what they talked about although it’s taxpayers money that’s at stake.

The business newspaper Naftemporiki said the Greek team will nevertheless stay in Brussels, hanging around and looking for some progress although the two sides are reportedly far apart on key issues, such as taking workers rights away and letting companies to go ahead with mass firings without consulting the government, and more pension cuts..

European Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said the delays are keeping investors away and said that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) which took part i two first rescue packages of 240 billion euros ($259.06 billion) starting in 2010 should join the third.

The Washington, D.C.-based agency is staying out of it for now until Greece imposes more tough measures even though it also support debt relief from the European partners while demanding it be paid in full first.

The next “unofficial deadline” for concluding the second review of the third bailout is now April 7 although the government has missed a series of earlier deadlines it had set while concurrently saying it was doing well anyway.

In a later press conference, mostly to Greek reporters, Tsakalotos gave another positive spin but didn’t explain how that could be with the major issues still unresolved.

He repeated that “progress was recorded in negotiations,” and that all sides agree that more progress can be achieved in the next few days – given the decision to keep the Greek ministers in Brussels.

The Greek team told the Athens News Agency (ANA) it expects to wrap up talks by March 30 but the major opposition New Democracy said the deadlock showed the talks are a debacle.

“On February 20, the government and its propaganda machine rushed to announce a deal which supposedly brought ‘an end to austerity. Today, it was proven that it was another attempt to deceive the people, as there has been nor is any deal and we don’t know if and on what conditions there will ever be one,” the Conservatives said said.

“All this is happening at a time when the economy is destabilized and the country is again in uncertainty,” the statement added.