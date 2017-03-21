Anchor Ernie Anastos will be Honored by NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio

NEW YORK – Greek – American anchor Ernie Anastos will be honored by Mayor Bill de Blasio with a special reception Tuesday, New York Daily News reports.

The mayor will declare March 21 “Ernie Anastos Day in New York” in recognition of the Fox 5 anchor.

“It’s absolutely amazing to be honored by the city of New York, the greatest place in the world and the people I love the most,” Anastos said in a statement to the Daily News.

I am thrilled to be receiving this special honor from The City of New York and @BilldeBlasio tonight at Gracie Mansion. Thank you so much! — Ernie Anastos (@ErnieAnastos) March 21, 2017

Ernie Anastos (born July 12, 1943) is an Emmy Award-winning news anchor for New York City’s Fox 5 News at 6:00 p.m.

Anastos is a Hall of Fame Broadcaster and has won more than 30 Emmy awards and nominations, including “Best Newscast in New York” and the Edward R. Murrow Award for broadcast excellence. The New York Times recently described him as “the ubiquitous anchorman.”

Anastos has anchored coverage of the World Trade Center attacks. He also traveled to Cuba and met with Fidel Castro reporting on the 45th anniversary of the Cuban Revolution. He covered Cardinal John Joseph O’Connor’s official trip to El Salvador and Nicaragua, and reported on the death and funeral of Princess Diana from London.

Anastos also was nominated for an Emmy for his reporting on the death of John F. Kennedy, Jr. from the site of his plane crash near Cape Cod.