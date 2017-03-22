Kammenos Will Meet US Defense Secretary Mattis in Washington

ATHENS – Greece’s provocative Defense Minister Panos Kammenos, who has been poking Turkey over tensions in the Aegean, will meet US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis in Washington as Greece seeks to buy more weapons.

The meeting with the retired US General, known as “Mad Dog” during his military days will be held either March 22 or March 23, the newspaper Kathimerini said, and comes as the US is stepping military planning in the Eastern Mediterranean where Greece is a key ally.

Kammenos, leader of the pro-austerity, far-right, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) who are the junior partner in a coalition led by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ Radical Left SYRIZA party, its otherwise ideological opposite, had said he wants F-35 fighter jets although Greece is in the midst of a crushing seven-year-long economic crisis that has seen big pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensions and worker firings.

With the military exempt, Kammenos, whose party’s popularity has fallen as low as one percent in polls, also wants pay hikes for key officers during a time when he’s warned Turkish officials not to step even one foot on Greek islands that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he covets.

After Greece’s high court rejected the extradition of eight Turkish soldiers who fled to Greece after a failed coup against him in which they said they took no part, Erdogan has stepped up provocations, sending more F-16 fighters jets to continue violations of Greek air space and having warships go past Greek islands.

Kammenos’s visit will coincide with events in the US organized by the Greek-American community to mark the March 25 national holiday with a special event at the White House on March 23, the first under new President Donald Trump, whose Chief of Staff, Reince Priebus, has Greek heritage, and who will host a dinner at Blair House with Kammenos and Cypriot government spokesman Nikos Christodoulides and prominent Greek-Americans invited.