A.G.A.P.W. Awards Dr. Miranda Kofinas as the Greek American Woman of the Year 

NEW YORK – Τhe Association of Greek American Professional Women (A.G.A.P.W.) organize “Greek American Woman of the Year” Award Gala Honoring Dr. Miranda Kofinas, MD President of the Archdiocesan Cathedral Philoptochos Society.

Keynote Speaker is Ms. Nancy Papaioannou, President of Atlantic Bank and Chairman of the Hellenic American Chamber of Commerce. An Excellence Tuition Scholarship will be awarded to Ms. Marina Elizabeth Grabda in Honor of Dr. Miranda Kofinas

Master of Ceremonies is Mrs. Penelope Tsilas, while live performance by barytone Mr. Nektarios Antoniou, soprano Ms. Nikoleta Rallis and pianist Mr. Aza Sydykov. Poetry reading by Ms. Anna Tsoukala.

The gala will take place on Wednesday March 29th, 2017, 7:00-9:00 p.m.

3 West Club, the Lounge Room

3 West 51st Street, New York, NY 10019