Trikala Mayor Welcomes U.S. Ambassador Pyatt, Shows City’s Tech, Eco projects

TRIKALA, Greece (ANA) – The use of technology by the city of Trikala, the municipality’s economic and business performance and other regional activities were discussed in a meeting between city mayor Dimitris Papastergiou and the U.S. Ambassador to Greece, Geoffrey Pyatt, on Monday.

Papastergiou presented initiatives of the municipality, such as the “project Asklipios” for the cultivation and use of medicinal herbs, combined with educational and alternative tourism, and the hot springs in Rizoma, a small town near Trikala. The mayor also told Pyatt Trikala’s sister city is Tucson, Arizona, with which cooperation is expected to be renewed on October 23, 2019.

The U.S. ambassador also attended a ceremony awarding certificates to 42 girls aged 10-14 who participated the “Code Girls 2.0”, a web making program and is implemented by the nonprofit lab “Mataroa” and co-organized with the American embassy.

The ambassador was accompanied by U.S. Consul General in Thessaloniki Rebecca Fong.