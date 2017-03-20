Skiathos at the Focus of Large Investment Funds

VOLOS, Greece (ANA)- Large investment funds, mainly from Saudi Arabia, have shown interest in investing on the island of Skiathos, as a result of the impressive development in the tourism sector, especially over the last five years.

Many companies are visiting the island to seek areas where they can build hotels or villas for Greeks and foreigners.

“A new investment was carried out three months ago by TENA for the construction of 87 luxurious villas aiming at the upgrade of the island,” the mayor of Skiathos, Dimitris Prevezanos, said in statements to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA). However, he cleared out that the area that is considered a forest area will remain at the municipality’s ownership.

“The municipality sees large but at the same time quality investments. The investment interest is always important as well as the respect to the environment, the inhabitants and the tradition,” he stressed.