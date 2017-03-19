Antipopular Measures Package is Ready by the Gov’t, KKE Leader Koutsoumbas Says

ATHENS (ANA) – Communist Party (KKE) secretary general Dimitris Koutsoumbas in an interview with Athens Macedonian News Agency on Sunday said that EU-eurozone cohesion will be tried in the next period while referring to the second review of the Greek program he stated that “SYRIZA and Independent Greeks government has ready the new antipopular package of measures it has already agreed with EU and the IMF”.

Koutsoumbas attributes the Turkish provocations within the context of the developments in the region in which he includes the tension of the competition between the Greek and the Turkish bourgeois. He also sent KKE’s message to the Greek people for the strengthening of the popular resistance and struggle, of the social alliance against the monopolies and capitalism and the battle for socialism.