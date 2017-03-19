An Amazing Greek Day with Tastes and Sounds of Hellenic Culture to Hobart, Australia

HOBART, Australia – A North Hobart street has once again been turned into a celebration of the colour, tastes and sounds of Greek culture for the 24th Estia Greek Festival. Sunday’s festival featured music, dance, arts and crafts, food and drink, Mercury reports.

“What an amazing day! Bravo everyone!” Estia expressed its pleasure on Facebook.

“A huge shout out to all of our tireless volunteers who give of their time and energy to contribute to another brilliant day. Including the gorgeous and energetic dancers from the Hellenic Dancers and their team behind them, we thank you.

Without you and the committee putting in behind the scenes we wouldn’t have been able to make it happen.