Panathinaikos Beats Olympiakos 1-0 in a Much Anticipated Game

ATHENS — Panathinaikos beat Greek league leader Olympiakos 1-0 Sunday but second-placed Panionios failed to take advantage.

Marcus Berg scored in the 15th minute for Panathinaikos with a blistering volley from just outside the area. Berg had put Victor Klonaridis in a close-range scoring position but Olympiakos goalkeeper Stefanos Kapino blocked the shot and Berg smashed in the rebound.

Despite losing to its fiercest rival, Olympiakos kept its six-point lead with only five rounds to play after Panionios lost 1-0 at third-placed PAOK with a last-gasp goal.

Panionios had a player ejected in the 77th and PAOK’s Dimitris Pelkas was also sent off after he scored in the fourth minute of injury time for gesturing towards Panionios’ bench.

Olympiakos has 54 points, Panionios 48, PAOK 46 and Panathinaikos 45.

Also Sunday, Levadiakos drew 2-2 at Xanthi and Giannena drew 1-1 at Asteras.