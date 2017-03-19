NGO’s Say Refugees in Greece Suffer Under EU-Turkey Swap Deal

ATHENS – While governments squabble, the lives of refugees and migrants stuck in Greece is so bad that many are losing hope, attempting suicide, turning to drugs or even trying to get back to the war-and-strife-torn countries they left.

That was the assessment from charities and non-government organizations working in Greece to help deal with more than 64,000 refugees and migrants stuck there after a European Union swap deal with Turkey was suspended because of an overwhelming number of asylum applications.

The finding was made to mark the one-year anniversary of the deal that the groups said has seen Greece being used as an experiment for degrading asylum policies that fall short of the democratic values Europe would normally uphold, the British newspaper The Guardian reported.

The deal has slowed the numbers coming to Greek islands from nearby Turkey with many having already reached the mainland before the government said no more would be moved from the Aegean detention centers and camps where they are being held.

“Greece has become a testing ground for policies that are eroding international protection standards,” said the Norwegian Refugee Council, International Rescue Committee and Oxfam, in a joint report based on extensive fieldwork on Aegean islands where more than 14,000 men, women and children are trapped in abysmal conditions.

“Over the course of the year, there have been deaths, suicide attempts, people engaging in self harm, and children, women and men exposed to abuse and sexual violence,” they said.

The NGO’s said the deal has prolonged and worsened human suffering, mirroring earlier findings from other groups which found conditions unsuitable at best and as the camps and centers have seen violence.

The report found that, incarcerated on Greek islands, asylum seekers had been made to live in substandard and overcrowded conditions for months on end. With limited access to fair and effective asylum procedures they were subject to “a convoluted and constantly changing process” that lacked oversights and checks and balances, the paper reported, with legal experts unable to keep track of a system that was impossible for people to navigate alone.

A separate report by Save the Children and Médecins Sans Frontières warned that there were worrying levels of mental health problems among migrants and refugees in the Greek camps. It said people including children as young as nine were cutting themselves, attempting suicide and using drugs to cope with the “endless misery”.

Mental health was “rapidly deteriorating due to the conditions created as a result of this deal”, Save the Children said.

The report expressed the NGOs’ fears that the deal would become a blueprint for crises elsewhere. “Beyond the deeply concerning situation in Greece, the EU is looking to replicate this model elsewhere, and, in so doing, risks setting a dangerous precedent for the rest of the world,” said the report.

It added: “The EU has a proud history of commitment to international law and human rights, which has driven its policies for 60 years. Now is the time for Europe to show global leadership on migration by adopting policies that uphold these values, rather than triggering a race to the bottom.”

Dimitris Christopoulos, head of the International Federation for Human Rights, said: “Europe is clearly trying to externalise refugee and migrant management by creating buffer zones around the EU or at its periphery, as is the case with Greece. This is a political choice that not only undermines international refugee law and protection but ultimately the democratic values of Europe.”