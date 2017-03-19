Opa! TOH’s First Greek American Heritage Ceremony March 22

As Greece prepares to observe 196 years of independence later this month, the Town of Hempstead is getting ready to host its first ever Greek American Heritage Ceremony.

Supervisor Anthony J. Santino invites the community to the celebration of Greek American culture on Wednesday, March 22nd at 7 p.m. at Hempstead Town Hall’s Nathan L. H. Bennett Pavilion (One Washington Street, Hempstead).

“Hempstead Town is near the epicenter of the New York Metropolitan area, which is home to the largest population of Americans with Greek ancestry,” Santino said. “While Greece celebrates its Independence Day on March 25th, we’re proud to celebrate the achievements and contributions of Greek Americans in America’s largest township on March 22nd at Town Hall.”

The exciting cultural program will feature traditional dances, a keynote speaker and the presentation of six Greek American heritage awards. This year’s honorees include: Nick Boultadakis, owner of the Sand Castle in Franklin Square; Harry Demiris, Jr. Esq., attorney and distinguished past president of the East Meadow Kiwanis Club; Father Nikiforos Fakinos of Saint Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church of Merrick; Despina Forakis, a math teacher at Roosevelt High School; Gus Potaris, owner of Pop’s Seafood Shack of Island Park and Chris Stefanakos, owner of Stefan’s Florist in Lawrence. Fr. Fakinos is also the keynote speaker of the evening’s program.

Entertainment will be provided by St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church. All attendees can enjoy free Greek specialties and refreshments, donated by the Empress Diner of East Meadow.

“In recognition of Greek Heritage Month in March and the upcoming Greek Independence day, I encourage neighbors to join us for this free, fun event on March 22nd at Town Hall,” Santino said. “I look forward to celebrating Greek American culture and honoring six fine individuals from the Town of Hempstead with our first Greek American Heritage Awards.”