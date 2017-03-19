SYRIZA Says Bailout Reforms Deal Coming Someday Soon

ATHENS – Even as it keeps pushing back deadlines for a deal with international creditors, Greece’s ruling Radical Left SYRIZA coalition said all is well and good news is coming soon.

“It is reasonable to expect positive developments soon” said government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos in an interview with the newspaper Imerissia newspaper, rejecting reports to the contrary and even assessments by some within the government the talks with the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) have the country in stranglehold.

The government is trying to come to terms over a third bailout of 86 billion euros ($92.48 billion) that includes post-2018 cuts to pensions, taxing the poor and diluting workers’ rights, which Tsipras said would be offset with countermeasures already rejected by the lenders.

“The government will not bring to parliament a bad agreement let alone an agreement that will exceed the principles of the government’s majority” Tzanakopoulos said, the Athens News Agency reported.

He said the aim during a review with the Troika is “to bridge whatever differences on technical issues and on the fiscal issue for 2019 in order the progress to be recognized at the Eurogroup meeting on Monday (March 20”.

That was the date Tsipras set for a deal although the government said it’s really pointing to April 7 or after that although there were fears the talks could drag on until the summer.

Tzanakopoulos added that, “The government’s target is the overall agreement to be reached in April, something that will pave the way for the inclusion in the quantitative easing program. I believe it is logical to expect positive developments” he concluded, trying to put a positive spin on the lagging talks.

The government said that “several issues” were resolved the same day in last-minute negotiations with creditors’ top representatives, talks that were held via a teleconference on March 17, the business newspaper Naftemporiki reported.

But the biggest obstacles remain undone as the government continues a strategy of claiming a deal is at hand only to keep pushing it back and repeating the same message as SYRIZA’s popularity has been shredded by Tsipras’ reneging on anti-austerity promises.

“…Positions (of both sides) are well known. No one is surprising the other; a political discussion is now needed, we’ll see how this will be conducted at the Eurogroup; we’re satisfied by the fact that many other issues have been concluded, such as the (privatization) fund, privatizations and (the framework for) an out-of-court settlement (for arrears),” an unnamed government official said.