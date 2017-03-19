EU States Took Only 10,000 Refugees from Greece

ATHENS – Reneging on promises to take in hundreds of thousands of refugees and migrants from Greece, only 10,000 have been relocated to other European Union countries.

The asylum seekers, from Syria, Iraq and Eritrea, have been permitted to go to other countries which have since shut their borders to them, abandoning some 64,000 in Greece during a crushing economic crisis.

Turkey, which a year ago made a swap deal with the EU before it was suspended because of the overwhelming number of asylum applications from those in Greece, has threatened to unleash more unless terms of the deal granting Ankara six billion euros, visa-free travel in the bloc for Turkish citizens and faster entry into the EU is accelerated.

The International Organization for Migration released the numbers and said that since the beginning of March, 367 people have left Greece for Belgium, Estonia, Germany, Malta, Portugal, Slovenia and Spain, bringing the total number of people relocated from Greece to 10,004.

The total number of people relocated from Greece and Italy since the program was launched in October 2015 now stands at 14,439, the organization said.

“We have seen a steady increase of pledges and acceptance from participating EU countries in the past few months. At this rate, there will be a further 15,000 to 18,000 relocations from Greece by the end of the program,” said Eugenio Ambrosi, Director of IOM’s Regional Office for the EU, Norway and Switzerland.

The numbers are short of the original target as 66,400 places had been allocated for relocation from Greece and 39,600 from Italy.

“We cannot rest at ease because the overall numbers are too low given the needs in Greece and the commitments that were made. We continue to encourage EU member-states to follow through fully on their commitments,” Ambrosi said.

Thousands of asylum applications remain pending even though the influx of undocumented migrants into Greece from Turkey has plummeted over the past year.

A total of 2,627 migrants landed on the islands of the eastern Aegean from Turkey between January 1 and March 5 this year, according to government data. In the same period last year, that number was 121,426.

Most of the reception centers for island refugees and migrants are far overcrowded and even those who don’t want asylum are said to be seeking it so they can stay in Greece as long as possible, harboring hopes the EU will open its borders again.

The head of Greece’s Asylum Service, Maria Stavropoulou, told Kathimerini that the pace of processing asylum applications has picked up slightly in the past few months after dozens of additional staff were recruited