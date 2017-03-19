Metropolis of Chicago Philoptochos Quilt-a-Thon

PALOS HILLS, IL – The Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Chicago Philoptochos Society held their annual Quilt-a-thon on Saturday, March 18, at Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church in Palos Hills.

This was the 16th year that Greek Orthodox women from throughout the Greater Chicago area gathered to make over 200 quilts for hospitals and shelters. A special emblem with a cross is sewn onto each quilt that reads, “Love and comfort to you, love from, made by the Greek Orthodox Philoptochos Society.”

As in previous years, the quilts will be distributed to various hospitals and institutions such as Children’s Memorial, Comers, La Rabida, Hope, Crisis Center, Philoxenia House, and more, to be given to seriously ill children and those with life-threatening diseases.

Six years ago, Metropolis of Chicago Chancellor Bishop Demetrios of Mokissos named and dedicated this annual event the Maria Pazoles Memorial Quilt-a-thon, recognizing Maria’s indelible efforts and contributions to this heart-warming and worthwhile charitable project.

The project has been supported in part from the Metropolis and mostly from donations and sponsors of the quilts. Although it is a year-long project implemented by the diligent efforts of the Quilt-a-thon Committee, many of the quilts are finished on Quilt-a-thon day by members of the Philoptochos Ladies from throughout the Greater Chicago area. In addition to the over 200 quilts expected to be made, one hundred fleeces, and one hundred neck roll pillows are also expected to be finished.