CNBC: IMF Moves a Step Closer to Joining Greek Bailout

As the Greek government and its creditors continue to be at odds over the need for further austerity measures, sources have told CNBC recent developments suggest the International Monetary Fund is moving closer to joining the bailout program.

“The IMF is back at the negotiating table,” a European official that follows closely the Greek bailout talks told CNBC on the condition of anonymity.

A second European official added that the chances of the IMF participating in the bailout have increased from 20 percent a few weeks ago to 40 percent, though there were still significant outstanding issues to resolve.

All sides have become closer on the basis of a “contingency plan”. A key difference between the European creditors and the IMF has been on the right level of primary surplus that Greece needs. The IMF has always maintained that Athens should aim for a primary surplus of 1.5 percent of GDP, whereas Europe wants 3.5 percent.

The IMF seems now willing to accept the 3.5 percent target, at least for the next few years and as long as it delivers real policy reform.

On the other hand, conservatives in Congress are pushing Donald Trump to block the International Monetary Fund from participating in a European-led bailout of Greece, as his administration signalled it would take a tougher line with global institutions, Financial Times reported.

A bill introduced on Thursday by Bill Huizenga, a Michigan conservative who was first elected to Congress with Tea party backing in 2011, calls for the Trump administration to oppose any further IMF participation in a Greek bailout.

Should the US fail to achieve that aim, the bill would also require the US to oppose any broader IMF quota reforms until Greece had repaid all of its debts to the IMF. “The IMF is supposed to be a lender of last resort, not a fig leaf of first resort for eurozone members,” Mr Huizenga said.