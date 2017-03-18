Cyprus Police: Airport Evacuated Over “Suspicious” Pillow

NICOSIA — A Cyprus police official says authorities briefly evacuated the departure lounge of the eastern Mediterranean island’s main Larnaca airport over a ‘suspicious’ black box that was found to contain a pillow.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he’s not authorized to speak to the media, said the 90-minute evacuation Saturday ended after a police bomb disposal unit using specially trained dogs and equipment found that the box was harmless.

The police official said someone at the airport alerted authorities after deeming the box suspicious as it rested on top of a garbage receptacle in the departures lounge.

The official said airport operations were now returning back to normal.