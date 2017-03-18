Eleven Wineries from Crete Travel to Düsseldorf’s ‘ProWein’ Exhibition

CRETE (ANA) – Eleven wineries from Crete are participating in the biggest international wine exhibition held in Düsseldorf, “ProWein”, between March 19-21.

The wineries that participate are Alexakis Winery, Diamantakis Winery, Douloufakis Winery, Efrosini Winery, Idaia Winery, Lyrarakis Winery, Michalakis Estate, Minos – Miliarakis Winery, Domaine Paterianakis, Strataridakis Bros Winery and Domaine Zacharioudakis.

According to the “Wines of Crete” network, a large wine bar has been set up at the Cretan kiosk at Hall 9, Α 78, where visitors can taste more than 130 wine labels, explore the 11 local indigenous wine varieties and learn about the island’s wineries.

Participation in the event is supported by the Cretan Prefecture. ProWein is the world’s leading trade fair for wine and spirits, the largest industry meeting for professionals from viticulture, production, trade and gastronomy.