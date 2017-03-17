Galatasaray stuns host Olympiacos with comeback victory (video)

Galatasaray Odeabank Istanbul showed its great pride again in stunning fashion on Friday by roaring from behind to defeat Olympiacos Piraeus 71-80 on the road in Greece. It marked the second time since it was eliminated from the playoffs race that Galatasaray defeated a top-three team in the standings, after its home win over Real Madrid two rounds ago. This time, Galatasaray shook off a 15-point deficit right after halftime to outscore playoff-bound Olympiacos 21-45 the rest of the way and sweep its two games against the Reds this season. Galatasaray improved to 9-17 and moved up to 13th place, while Olympiacos fell to 18-8 and at least delayed its objective of securing home-court advantage in the playoffs. Vladimir Micov hit 4 of 5 three-pointers, including back-to-back game-deciders in the last 2 minutes, to lead the winners with 18 points. He also had 5 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 steals. Alex Tyus followed with 14 and Goksenin Koksal 13 for Galatasaray, which made 10 of 16 threes as compared to 2 of 20 for Olympiacos. The Reds got 14 points each from Erick Green and Georgios Printezis but otherwise failed to capitalize on their big early lead which was built on the first dozen of a club record 22 offensive rebounds.

Micov made a jumper off a steal to open the scoring before a put-back by Printezis tied the score. Austin Daye scored over the backboard but Khem Birch matched him before a free throws by Vassilis Spanoulis gave Olympiacos its first lead, 5-4. Printezis finished a three-point play on the break and Spanoulis scored again as the lead quickly hit 10-4. Sinan Guler found Tibor Pleiss for a slam and hit the game’s first triple at 12-9. Pleiss and Kostas Papanikolaou traded inside baskets before the latter dunked to finish a fastbreak. Spanoulis fed Nikola Milutinov next as the lead hit 20-11. Printezis pirouetted for another basket before Bruno Fitipaldo hit a triple that Green matched for Olympiacos as the hosts took a 27-14 lead after 10 minutes. Fitipaldo struck from deep again to open the second quarter, but Dimitris Agravanis took a highway to the basket and completed a three-point play at 30-17. Tyus slammed an alley-oop in style but Green’s back-to-back baskets extended the difference to 34-19. Koksal hit free throws and fed Tyus for another dunk, but a third-chance possession by Olympiacos, which already had 11 offensive rebounds, ended in a dunk by Birch. The exchange of baskets continued non-stop to 44-32 as Ege Arar and Can Korkmaz combined on 6 quick points for the visitors. Spanoulis answered with a layup and free throws as Olympiacos went ahead 48-35 at the break.



Papanikolaou fed Milutinov as Olympiacos reached 50 points to start the second half. A looping alley-oop dunk by Pleiss was followed by Printezis and Koksal scoring on the break, then Papanikolaou scored easily inside to make it 54-39. Galatasaray continued making things happen with Koksal scoring 8 quick points to cut the difference to 55-46. Guler cut it further from downtown as Olympiacos kept missing until Dominic Waters appeared with his first basket at 57-49. Daye answered with a two-pointer and Micov stepped out for a triple to suddenly make it a three-point game. Galatasaray’s comeback was complete when Daye buried a transition triple to complete a 2-11 run to make it 57-57. Only another jumper by Waters let Olympiacos escape with a 59-57 advantage after 30 minutes. A tip-in by Tyus opened the fourth quarter and then he dunked a feed from Micov for Galatasaray’s first lead since the opening minutes, 59-61. Matt Lojeski responded with a three-point play for Olympiacos and then Green hit a runner in the lane to settle the hosts at 64-61. But Micov was ready with a tough triple to tie again, 64-64, with 7 minutes left. Micov then made a pair go-ahead baskets around a put-back dunk by Patric Young for a 66-68 scoreboard with 4 minutes left. Spanoulis set up Green for an open triple, just the second of the night for Olympiacos, to retake the lead, but Guler took it right back with a driving layup at 69-70. Then Micov kept stroking from the arc with back-to-back blasts from the same spot for a 69-76 advantage with 1:14 left. Printezis ended almost 3 scoreless minutes by Olympiacos with free throws, but only 52 seconds remained. Daye hit just 1 of 4 free throws for the visitors, ending his personal streak of 27 in a row made, but Olympiacos kept missing it shots as Galatasaray kept adding to its lead for a season sweep of the Reds.

Source: Euroleague