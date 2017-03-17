Mitsotakis: The Country is in Limbo and About to Become a Pariah

ATHENS – For months now, the government has generated nothing by insecurity and uncertainty in Greece, main opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Friday, in a statement on video that was released to the press.

“The country is in limbo and about to become a pariah. We will not allow this,” he said, renewing his attack on Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and his government.

“The review is not finishing. The citizens’ confidence is evaporating. The recession is returning. Investments are not coming. And the latest thing is the export of terrorist parcels abroad,” ND’s leader said, pointing to growing insecurity on all fronts and “growing dangers”.

“Those in power have shown inability and carelessness and political dishonesty. Every time they arrive at a dead end in the negotiations with the creditors they announce one more Parliamentary inquiry – as they did today for health. Our position is crystal clear: Transparency in everything, transparency everywhere and for all things,” he added.

At the same time, Mitsotakis said, the main issue and what society was urgently demanding was an exit from the crisis.

“We are working dynamically and creatively for this,” he said, repeating ND’s call for early elections as the only solution. Greeks did not deserve to lose everything, he noted, for the sake of forces “that want to hold onto power at any cost to the citizens.”

“We are ready. We have a plan. We have daring. We unite the Greeks and know that the future does not wait,” he concluded.