Tsipras Says Snap Elections Report “Fake News”

ATHENS – Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ office denounced a report the Radical Left SYRIZA leader was contemplating snap elections as “fake news” and said he wasn’t, although a number of earlier reports said he was.

This time the report came through a report from the Reuters news agency saying the beleaguered Premier was looking at elections as he’s been unable to get the country’s international creditors to provide debt relief and has seen his popularity plummet after repeated reneging on anti-austerity vows that turned into more pension cuts, tax hikes and other brutal conditions put on workers, pensioners and the poor primarily.

“We are officially in the era of fake news. This time, with the signature of Reuters. It is a pity,” the statement said.

With tense negotiations still going on with the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) over terms of a third bailout, this one for 86 billion euros ($92.66 billion) Tsipras sought in July, 2015 after saying he wouldn’t, and as he’s been accused of dragging his heels over implementing tough measures.

His office said of the report that, “We hope it is just a nonsense because we do not want to believe that some people play games with the stock market.”

“Reuters newsagency should, at this difficult period for Europe, be more careful and not to ‘host’ reports of dubious origin and zero credibility,” it said.

“It is obvious,” it said, that the “exclusive news” regarding a press conference and the scenario of early elections based on rumours, according to the author of the report, would normally not concern anyone. “But, today, during a critical negotiation, any fake news aiming to cause problem for the Greek government, becomes a major issue for the media.”

