Greek Doctors Say Health System Facing Complete Breakdown

ATHENS – The Panhellenic Medical Association (PIS) said budget cuts have so weakened Greece’s health care system that it’s ready to collapse.

PIS President Michail Vlastarakos said there are chronic shortages in staff and equipment at public hospitals around the country due to limited finances, and disruptions in the primary healthcare system.

The association said the system hasn’t broken down yet only because doctors, who are paid far less than political appointees in government and often aren’t paid for months, are perserving with their profession.

But he said they are getting weary and can’t keep it going in the face of more cuts from the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA that promised to help the country’s most vulnerable but who have made cuts to essential services.

“The average age of ESY doctors is 60. And these people will be leaving in a few years,” said Vlastarakos, adding that public hospitals need 6,500 additional permanent medical staff.

There’s also a serious shortage of doctors and staff, some of whom have to wait weeks or more to get paid at the same time Tsipras is hiring his friends as Special Advisers at 2,000 euros ($2231) a month, twice what most doctors get when they’re paid.

The hospitals have antiquated medical machines that are frequently out of order, while patients are frequently forced to wait at least six weeks to get an x-ray, the Federation of Public Hospital Workers (POEDIN) said in a report, warning that the Health Ministry is destroying the National Health System (ESY).

The problems at public hospitals, POEDIN said, are forcing patients to resort to private facilities at their own cost.

Citing a long list of examples from around the country, the report said some major hospitals, such as the Metaxas Hospital in Piraeus, don’t even have a CAT scanner.

Thousands of doctors have fled the country during its now seven-year-long economic crisis and remote parts of the country are having trouble finding physicians with even Santorini, one of the world’s most popular island, being able to get only five doctors for its new hospital.

Doctors at the hospital refer to a severe understaffing problem which, they say, puts the health of both patients and hospital staff at risk.

A memorandum submitted last week to a prosecutor on the nearby island of Naxos, under the administrative authority of which Santorini falls, noted that the new hospital on Santorini required a minimum of 21 doctors.