Turkey Holding Live-Fire Naval Exercises Near Greek Island Kastelorizo

ATHENS – Turkey has stepped up its challenges around Greek Aegean islands, conducting military exercises near Kastelorizo and sending research vessels there in what officials said was another test of Greece’s resolve.

The move was seen by Greece as an attempt by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to deliver another message he wants islands ceded to Greece in the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne that set borders between the countries. He said he doesn’t recognize it.

According to a navigational telex (Navtex) issued by Turkey to alert it’s operating in the area, the Piri Reis oceanographic vessel will remain in the area south of Kastelorizo until March 20.

According to another two navigational telexes, Kathimerini said Turkey is planning to conduct exercises with live ammunition in areas west and east of Kastelorizo (within Turkish territorial waters) as it had before off Greek islands this year.

Greek Defence Minister Panos Kammenos earlker warned any Turkish official not to even put a foot on a Greek island, escalating the war of words between the countries.

“There’s no way they will set their foot on a Greek island. They will be dealt with. Let them set their foot, but then we’ll see if they will leave from there,” Kammenos said in an interview with TV channel SKAI.

That was in response to Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, after Turkey sent its military chief earlier past the disputed islets of Imia and said he could have landed there if he wanted.

“If his duty was to do so, he would have done it. Let’s not forget that we set foot on the places we were supposed to. Our stance on Kardak is clear,” Cavsoglu said, calling Imia by the name Turkey gave it.

Kammenos fired back. “Any provocation will be met by a response. Mr. Cavusoglu should know that the Prime Minister now is not (former PASOK PM Costas) Simitis and Foreign Minister is not (Theodoros) Pangalos who joined New Democracy. Now, Prime Minister is (Alexis) Tsipras, FM is (Nikos) Kotzias and I am the Defence Minister. Flags now will not be blown away by winds,” Kammenos said.

Turkey earlier said it will conduct hydrocarbon explorations in the Eastern Mediterranean next month. It remains to be seen exactly what part of the Eastern Mediterranean Turkey plans to explore or if it will include sovereign Greek waters as it has off Cyprus, where it unlawfully occupies the northern third of the island and wants a share of any energy finds.

In an interview with CNN Greece, Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades, whose negotiations with Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci have collapsed, partly over Turkey’s demands to keep an army and military intervention rights on the island, said he was worried there will be more agitation “from now until the Turkish referendum (on April 16),” and by the ongoing effort to create “an atmosphere of fanaticism within Turkish society.”

Erdogan is seeking near-dictatorial powers and threatened to break off a refugee swap deal with the European Union and flood Greece with more asylum-seekers as he’s stepped up his feud with European officials.

Erdogan, furious that a Greek high court refused to extradite eight Turkish soldiers who fled a failed coup attempt against him in which they said they didn’t take part, has sent warships past Greek islands and stepped up violation of Greek airspace with Turkish F-16 fighter jets.