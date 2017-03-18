FT: IMF Under Pressure in Washington Over Greek Bailout

WASHINGTON – Conservatives in Congress are pushing Donald Trump to block the International Monetary Fund from participating in a European-led bailout of Greece, as his administration signalled it would take a tougher line with global institutions, Financial Times reported.

A bill introduced on Thursday by Bill Huizenga, a Michigan conservative who was first elected to Congress with Tea party backing in 2011, calls for the Trump administration to oppose any further IMF participation in a Greek bailout.

Should the US fail to achieve that aim, the bill would also require the US to oppose any broader IMF quota reforms until Greece had repaid all of its debts to the IMF. “The IMF is supposed to be a lender of last resort, not a fig leaf of first resort for eurozone members,” Mr Huizenga said.

Such a step would complicate even further an already sensitive situation regarding Greece, which has been dependent on financial help from fellow eurozone members and the IMF since 2010.

Read the PDF of the bill with the title: To oppose International Monetary Fund participation in foreign-led agreements, reduce moral hazard, and for other purposes.