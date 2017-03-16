Panathinaikos fends off Madrid (video)

In a battle of EuroLeague titans, Panathinaikos Superfood Athens got back to its winning ways, pulling out an 88-82 win over Real Madrid in the Greek capital on Thursday night. Panathinaikos moved its record to 15-11 and improved its chances of qualifying for the playoffs, while Madrid dropped to 19-7 and missed its first chance to lock up home-court advantage in the playoffs. The teams traded baskets often and neither team held a lead bigger than 7 points until the final minute of the game. The Greens were ahead most of the night, but Madrid used an efficient start to the fourth quarter to take a 64-66 edge. That is when Chris Singleton and Mike James stepped up and restored the lead that the hosts held on to in the final minute. Singleton finished with 21 points and 9 rebounds to lead the hosts, Mike James and James Feldeine netted 14 apiece, K.C. Rivers scored 1 and in his return from injury, James Gist scored 11 points in victory. Anthony Randolph was Madrid’s top scorer with 13 points and he pulled down 9 boards, Gustavo Ayon scored 12, while Luka Doncic, Othello Hunter and Sergio Llull scored 10 apiece in defeat.

Panathinaikos got an early advantage with a three from Singleton and a three-point play by Gist. An alley-oop dunk by Gist opened an early 10-5 lead. After Llull nailed a jumper and a three-pointer to make it 13-14, Nick Calathes replied with a three of his own, and a three-point play by Singleton made it 14. Madrid played a lot of zone defense and did not allow the hosts to get into a rhythm. A floater by Calathes made it 21-19 after 10 minutes, and James hit a triple to push the margin to 26-19 early in the second. Madrid answered with a 0-7 run that included a three from Rudy Fernandez. A wide-open three from Jaycee Carroll gave Madrid a 33-35 edge, but Rivers had a three-pointer and a three-point play on back-to-back possession to restore the lead for the Greens, who went into halftime up 43-41. After the break, Rivers scored twice and Feldeine had a pair of baskets, including a steal that led to a fastbreak dunk and a 53-48 lead. Threes from Doncic and Randolph put Madrid back in front as the visitor took a 55-58 lead before Feldeine hit a triple at the buzzer to tie the game going into the final 10 minutes. The teams traded blows early in the fourth, and an alley-oop dunk from Hunter gave Madrid a 64-66 edge. But Nikos Pappas scored on a fast break, Singleton nailed a three-pointer and James scored a driving layup to give the Greens a 75-69 advantage . A triple from Fernandez got the visitors within 77-74, but James hit a three-pointer with 63 seconds remaining, and Singleton broke free for a dunk with 45 seconds left, making it 82-76 before him and Ioannis Bourousis sealed the deal from the free throw line.