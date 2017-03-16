Mitsotakis Reiterates ND Will Not Vote the Measures

ATHENS (ANA) – New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday sent a clear and unequivocal message to all directions regarding the party’s stance in the programme review.

Mitsotakis was speaking at the parliamentary group of New Democracy.

“New Democracy will not vote the fiscal measures. Neither the measures nor the offset measures,” he underlined and added: “Either they will vote the measures or they will announce early elections. It is their dilemma, not ours.”

Mitsotakis leveled against the government policy saying that “despite the government’s celebrations, we have no agreement and we do not know when the second programme review will be concluded. We have no news on the debt issue or the participation to the ECB quantitative easing programme. We have nothing because we have no government. The only thing we have is new austerity measures, a lower tax free threshold and higher taxes.”

“They are incapable and obsessive, and even liars,” he said and added: “The partners are seeking measures that were not on the table a few months ago.”

Moreover, he said that the people want them to leave. “When I asked for elections, I said that the cost of their remaining in power is higher than the cost of their leaving. Unfortunately, this was proved in practice.”