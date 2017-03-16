Greek Self-Declared Trillionaire Faces Fraud Charges

ATHENS – A man who said he’s a trillionaire willing to pay off all debts owed by Greeks and the country – but who asked members of a group to established to pay him fees – is finally being taken to court to face fraud charges.

Artemis Sorras and seven of his associates were ordered to appear as suspects before a First Instance Prosecutor on March 16 and respond to various felony charges relating to his political grouping Assembly of Greeks (Ellinon Synelefsis), the Athens News Agency reported.

There was no indication whether he or the others charged would show up as it’s common in Greece for defendants not to appear even on charges for murder, as has happened at the 18-month-long trial of leaders and members of the extreme-right Golden Dawn party.

Prosecutor Evgenia Avlidou is investigating Sorras and his associates for the crimes of fraud, setting up and heading a criminal gang and instigating violence, ANA said.

Avlidou examined several pending criminal cases against Sorras including files from the Peloponnese, where numerous citizens submitted to tax offices and social security funds fraudulent payment authorizations provided by the Assembly of Greeks guaranteeing their debts would be paid by Sorras.

The prosecutor also examined a law suit filed by journalist Alexandros Stefanopoulos, who described Sorras as a case of “blatant defrauding of citizens” and accused the state of lacking “the basic self-defense of an organized state” for allowing him to operate at will and even appear on TV to make claims he has more money than all the world’s richest people.

Sorras said he could personally pay off Greece’s more than 347 billion euros ($371 billion) debt and that of all Greeks but hasn’t yet.

Some reportedly have told tax officials to have him pay their debts but there’s no reports he’s done that while pocketing their fees for backing him.

The government hadn’t looked into his his claims that he made $115 trillion from from inventing a fuel that would take spaceships to Mars and selling it to the U.S. government which has a Gross Domestic Product of $16.7 trillion.

Sorras said he has a trust fund of $600 billion although the Bank of Greece said he doesn’t and that he’s a fraud. That amount is far more than Greece’s Gross Domestic Product of $242 billion.

A Supreme Court prosecutor’s office earlier overturned a decision by a lower court acquitting Sorras of charges of disseminating false information.