Greek Jobless Rate Surges to 23.6%, 1,123M People Unemployed

ATHENS – The unemployment rate in Greece for the 4th Quarter of 2016 was 23.6% compared to 22.6% in the previous quarter, and 24.4%§ in the corresponding quarter of 2015, as revealed on Thursday by the Labour Force Survey of the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT)

The number of employed in Greece amounted to 3,648,565 persons while the number of unemployed amounted to 1,123,990 persons.

The estimates presented in the press release are based on the quarterly Labour Force Survey. It is noted that, unlike monthly results, the quarterly results of the Labour Force Survey are not seasonally adjusted. More analytically:

The number of employed persons decreased by 2.4% compared with the previous quarter§ and increased by 0.2% compared with the 4th quarter of 2015.

The number of unemployed persons increased by 2.9% compared with the previous quarter§ and decreased by 4.3% compared with the 4th quarter of 2015.

UNEMPLOYMENT CHARACTERISTICS

The unemployment rate for females (28.1%) is considerably higher than the unemployment rate for males (19.9%).

As regards the unemployment rate for different age groups, the highest unemployment rate is recorded among young people in the age group of 15-24 years (45.2%). For young females the unemployment rate is 48.6%.

As regards the educational attainment level, the unemployment rate is higher among persons who did not complete primary education (28.4%). The lowest unemployment rates are observed among persons, who have completed post-graduate studies or have a doctorate (12.2%), and among university graduates.

The 12.0% of those looking for job as employees are looking exclusively for a full time job, while 82.9% are looking for full time job but would accept to work part time, if needed. 5.1% are looking for a part time job or they do not care if they find a full or a part time job.

During the 4th Quarter of 2016, the 7.0% οf the unemployed persons did not accept a job offer because of various reasons.

The main reasons reported were:

a) the wage was not satisfactory (29.0%),

b) the location of the job was not suitable (24.7%),

c) the working hours were not convenient (17.1%).

The percentage of unemployed persons, who have never worked in the past, is 20.2% (over the total unemployed). It should be noted that the percentage of the “long term” unemployed, that is the percentage of persons that have been looking for a job for 12 months or more, is 71.8%.

The unemployment rate is higher for persons of foreign nationality (30.2%) compared with those of Greek nationality (23.1%).

It should also be noted that the percentage of the economically active persons with foreign nationality is much higher than the corresponding percentage of persons with Greek nationality (68.6% compared to 51.0%).

The geographical areas (NUTS 2 regions) with the highest unemployment rate are Western Macedonia (31.2%) and Western Greece (28.9%). The lowest unemployment rates are observed in Southern Aegean (17.2%) and Northern Aegean (19.6%)

Read the full press release by ELSTAT here.