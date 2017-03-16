Thessaloniki Welcomes the French Cuisine Night ‘Goût de France’

THESSALONIKI (ANA) – The Goût de France will offer a taste of France to those citizens of Thessaloniki that will choose to visit ten specific restaurants in Thessaloniki on March 21 and taste a special menu of the French cuisine.

It is the worldwide celebration of the French cuisine, an international event to which over 2,000 chefs participate presenting 2,000 different menus. It is the Goût de France/Good France dinner.

The French General Consul in Thessaloniki Phillipe Ray described it as a gastronomy celebration that brings two countries (Greece and France) that love food even closer. Besides the food, as he said, is a very important process for the French as well as for the Greeks that love to gather around a table and share their time with their beloved.

A total of 65 restaurants in Athens, Thessaloniki and other Greek cities will participate in this year’s celebration, said the French envoy.

The list of restaurants that participate in the event is available on the French Consulate’s webpage.