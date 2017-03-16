Bomb Mailed from Greece to Hardline German Finance Minister

ATHENS – Officials confirmed a package bomb sent to German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, who is insisting on more austerity for Greeks – was sent from Greece and had the return address of New Democracy Vice-President Adonis Georgiadis.

The device was successfully defused, media reports said. It was said to be sent from the region of Attica.

According to reports by Deutsche Presse-Agentur and Maerkische Allgemeine, a “functioning explosive device” was found in a package sent to the ministry mailroom in Berlin and Greece’s Protection Ministry confirmed it.

After the news, Citizen Protection Minister Nikos Toskas asked Germany’s police contact in Athens for information on the parcel, the Athens News Agency saidl. It was established that the package was mailed from a yet unknown ELTA post office in Athens and bore Greek stamps and seals.

A photo of the package sent by German authorities cited Georgiadis’ name and office address:

“Spyridon – Adonis Georgiadis, New Democracy, Akadimias 84 -10678, Athens Attica, Greece.”

Toskas notified the ND lawmaker who confirmed the address, after which police and anti-terror police asked their German counterparts for more details on the explosive mechanism and other information which will shed light on the real sender.

Authorities are also trying to establish from which post office the parcel was sent and how it got past security at the airport.

A source quoted in the dispatch said mixture could have caused serious injuries when the parcel was opened.

An initial X-ray did not reveal the exact contents of the package. It was later transported to a safe location, where the mixture was analyzed and judged as dangerous, the Greek business newspaper Naftemporiki said.

The address, also presumed to be fake, was Georgiadis’ political office.

The Greek minister responsible for law enforcement, Nikos Toskas, later spoke with Georgiadis by phone.

In a subsequent Tweet, the ND deputy and former minister wrote: “Unfortunately, it is true and not at all funny. My being targeted by terrorist is constant” and said there’s not enough security in the Greek post office ELTA.

Speaking on SKAI TV, Georgiadis said that “the envelope was eventually stopped at a place where serious inspections are carried out, proving that ELTA and all the other services it went through are in shambles.”

“The worst thing is that some people think it’s funny, when it’s anything but funny and also exposes the country,” said Georgiadis, who was himself targeted on March 15 after a makeshift bomb went off outside a bookstore he owns in the suburb of Kifissia.

Schaeuble is a despised figure to many Greeks who blame him as well as the country’s international creditors for the harsh austerity measures attached to bailouts that have devastated thousands of lives with pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensions and worker firings.