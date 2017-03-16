Antetokounmpo, Middleton Scored 16, Bucks Held Off Clippers 97-96 (Video)

LOS ANGELES (AP) Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton each scored 16 points to lead six Milwaukee players in double figures, and the Bucks held off the Los Angeles Clippers 97-96 on Wednesday night when Blake Griffin’s last-second shot rolled off the rim.

DeAndre Jordan had 22 points and 17 rebounds for the Clippers. Griffin added 18.

Milwaukee led by seven with less than three minutes to play, but baskets by Jordan brought the Clippers within one. With 5.1 seconds left, Los Angeles called a timeout and ran a play for Griffin, who drove the lane and put up a short shot that was off target.

Highlights: Giannis 16 points vs. Clippers | 03.15.17 The top plays from Giannis Antetokounmpo as he led the Bucks over the L.A. Clippers with 16 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists and a block!! Posted by Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, March 15, 2017

The Bucks improved to 11-5 since losing second-leading scorer Jabari Parker to a season-ending knee surgery. They are seventh in the Eastern Conference, a half-game ahead of Detroit and Miami.