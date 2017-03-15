A Genuine Love Story – By Antonis H. Diamataris

Although it is mid-March and we believed that winter had passed, the snow fell again, and heavily.

As predicted, it began snowing before dawn on March 12 here on Long Island, and the strong winds made the trees sway uncontrollably, so as to threaten their very existence and everything around them.

Given these circumstances, it is inappropriate to comment on bleak and glum issues as the news often forces us to do.

Instead, we present an uncommon topic, one of those that remain indelible in our memory and make us stare into space while reading them, with a different view on life.

It is a love story, but a much deeper one, a much truer and bolder one. A most extraordinary sacrifice, which a human being’s selfish nature usually cannot make.

So sit back, grab your coffee, and enjoy…

“You May Want to Marry My Husband” was the unusual title of an essay recently published in the Modern Love column of the New York Times. The essay was read by almost four and a half million people on the newspaper’s website.

“I want more time with Jason,” it read. “I want more time with my children. I want more time sipping martinis…But that is not going to happen. I probably have only a few days left being a person on this planet. So why I am doing this?”

The author of the essay, Amy Krouse Rosenthal, also wrote children’s books.

She died of cancer ten days after the essay was published.

In response to her question “So why I am doing this?” she wrote: “I am wrapping this up on Valentine’s Day, and the most genuine, non-vase-oriented gift I can hope for is that the right person reads this, finds Jason, and another love story begins.”

She didn’t curse her fate. She wasn’t jealous of those she would leave behind.

She hoped for a gift. Not for herself, but for her husband’s happiness!

Jason later stated: “When I read her words for the first time, I was shocked at the beauty, slightly surprised at the incredible prose given her condition and, of course, emotionally ripped apart.”

Jason must be a truly remarkable person. But perhaps his wife was even more remarkable.

Or, rather, neither of them was remarkable. The two of them together made a remarkable couple.