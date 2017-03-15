Wine Τourism to Βe Ιncluded in Greece’s Τravel Packages

ATHENS – The Federation of Tourist and Travel Agencies in Greece, FedHATTA, and the National Interprofessional Organisation of Vine and Wine held an event for the prospects of wine tourism in Greece and its connection with all inclusive holidays.

The aim was the integration of wine tourism in travel packages with the view to offering a special holiday experience in our country.

The event, which was held as part of the large Oenorama wine exhibition, presented Greece’s wine landscape to Greek travel agencies and FedHATTA, as the main body of Greek tourism, had the opportunity to open the discussion on the association of wine production units with the tourism sector.