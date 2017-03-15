ECB Chief Says Bad Loans Burying Greek Banks

ATHENS – Bad loans totaling more than 107.5-million euros ($114.53 billion) are the biggest problem for Greek banks who are showing recovery, European Central Bank supervision chief Daniele Nouy told the Athens News Agency.

“The situation of the Greek banks has improved noticeably and substantially in the last two years, both in terms of capital adequacy and in terms of governance,” Single Supervisory Mechanism (SSM) head Nouy said.

“Now, the major challenge is to deal with the nonperforming loans. I am optimistic that with the new legal framework expected to be enacted soon this challenge will be addressed as well,” she said, referring to the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA reneging on promises to help debtors crushed by austerity measures he promised to reverse before imposing more, surrendering to demands from the country’s creditors.

That includes the ECB, which has a big stake in seeing the bad loans restructured or paid up, with banks hounding people for repayment – except for political parties who aren’t – and with SYRIZA giving the go-ahead for even primary homes to be foreclosed on.

Greek banks face a mountain of bad loans and have been given targets by the ECB and the Greek central bank to reduce them by nearly 40 billion euros ($42.5 billion)by the end of 2019 to stabilize themselves.

Customers expecting deals or write-offs stopped paying their bad loans to the tune of an additional one billion euros ($1.06 billion) in January, causing more anxiety among Greece’s troubled banks.

Greeks hit by waves of big pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensions, and worker firings have been unable to pay their mortgages, credit cards and loans, creating a mountain of non-performing loans hindering the banks, despite some 50 billion euros ($53.07 billion) in injections from international bailouts keeping the economy from going under.

Senior bank officials said that besides so-called “strategic defaulters” who can afford to pay but won’t that many borrowers aren’t co-operating with banks to restructure their debts, hoping for the loans to be forgiven.

The bad loans, along with deferred tax assets for the tackling of banks’ losses from the write-off or sale of bad loans are setting off jitters in the banks.

The bad loans have to be cut by 2.5 billion euros ($2.65 billion) by the middle of March under the set goals.