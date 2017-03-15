SYRIZA Cuts Funding for Abused Children’s Home

ATHENS – Greece’s ruling Radical SYRIZA has cut funding for a children’s home providing temporary assistance for abused kids and those whose families are having trouble supporting them.

Iro Zervaki, head of the Model National Nursery, set up a century ago for orphans of war, is having trouble caring for the children because of the budget cuts, the news agency Reuters reported in a feature on the center.

The home sleeps 25 in a bare room with rows of beds draped in blue blankets, and lacks the staff and funds to increase capacity, she said. Most places are for abused children.

Dozens of other children, all aged two to five, come in daily, but the days away from their parents are long, Reuters said, as they wait for their parents and can’t understand why they have been left behind.

“We had incidents where children even attempted to leave, to run away, to go to their mother,” Zervaki said.

In the buzzing playground, a little girl tugged the social worker’s blouse and yelled: “Miss! When will I go to my mum?” the report said.

“They can’t tell the days apart so every day they ask: ‘Is it Friday?’” Anthoula Zarmakoupi, the social worker, said. “They know mum will pick them up at the weekend.”

But sometimes even that was not possible, she said. “We have children whose parents are homeless so it’s very difficult for them to even collect them for the weekend.”

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras vowed to help the country’s most vulnerable but has walked away from his promises to get money from international lenders he said he would resist but to whom he has bowed in imposing more austerity he swore he would reject.

Zervaki said at least 40 children are on the waiting list to be served, four times as many as a couple of years ago.

State funding has been cut and covers just half of the staff’s wages, she said.. The home depends on donations for food and clothes, and Zervaki says it is hard to tell if she will be able to make next month’s payments.

“It doesn’t look like tomorrow will be any better,” she said. “It will take some years. I hope not too many.”

Source: Reuters