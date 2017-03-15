On Crete, Mitsotakis Repeats Tax Cutting Pledge Switch

HERAKLION, Creete – With polls showing his party having a double-digit lead, New Democracy chief Kyriakos Mitsotakis repeated to a Cretan audience his pledge to cut taxes, after while serving as a minister in a previous government he voted to raise them.

Mitsotakis has a big edge over Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras who is paying the price for reneging on anti-austerity promises, including imposing an avalanche of new taxes he’s now trying to backtrack.

Mitsotakis on March 14 finished a two-day tour of eastern Crete in Agios Nikolaos, Lasithi. He said that ND’s top priority will be to reduce the taxation rate for businesses and the second priority to reduce the ENFIA property tax surcharge he previously backed.

“Overtaxation kills growth,” Mitsotakis stressed during a meeting with local business groups at the Agios Nikolaos Labour Centre, noting that this was Greece’s biggest problem, the Athens News Agency reported.

“It brings in revenue for the budget but at a very high cost for the growth dynamic and the viability of businesses,” he said. “We cannot be proud because, quite simply, we have exceeded revenue targets as a result of a ruthless overpricing.”

He was also pessimistic about the prospects of economy recovery, noting that the country had not returned to growth,as ELSTAT had recently confirmed with its growth figures for the last quarter of 2016, “which were very bad and, in absolute figures, the worst trimester since 1998.”

“The political instability, the sense that we have a government that does not want to implement real reforms, is having a repercussion on investors’ willingness to invest money in the market,” he said.

According to Mitsotakis, the 2.7 pct of GDP growth target in 2017 cannot be met since the first half of the year was already lost.

He also slammed Tsipras and SYRIZA over an 18-month delay in concluding a review with the country’s international lenders over terms of a staggered third bailout of 86 billion euros ($91.39 billion) that has raised speculation again of the country being forced out of the Eurozone.

He said the government has set yet another “unofficial deadline” to conclude the delayed second review of the Greek program with Tsipras continuing to push his expectations of when a deal could be reached.

Mitsotakis said the delays are hindering Greece’s chances of being allowed back into the European Central Bank’s Quantitative Easing (QE) program and allow Greek bonds to be used.

“It’s raining money and we’re holding an umbrella. This is the cost of a continuous negotiation, one intensely characterized by theatrics,” Mitsotakis said from Crete, the business newspaper Naftemporiki reported.

The latest “unofficial” deadline to conclude a staff review agreement between Athens and its institutional creditors was the March 20 Eurogroup, a target that now appears as entirely remote with the government says April 7 is more likely but if not then than the next deadline it sets as people forget.