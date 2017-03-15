Tourism Min Kountoura Represents Greece at Seatrade Cruise Global 2017

ATHENS – (ANA) Tourism Minister Elena Kountoura represents Greece at the International Tourism Fair Seatrade Cruise Global 2017, held at the US Fort Lauderdale, and constitutes the world’s largest meeting of the cruise and marine tourism.

The Greek National Tourism Organization and the Greek Ports Association participate in the fair with their own pavilion.

The minister spoke in a special section on the future of European cruise as part of the annual conference of the Fair, in the presence of representatives of international groups and bodies of marine tourism.

Kountoura presented the strategic plan for the development of the Greek cruise. She referred to Greece’s opportunities and possibilities to increase its market share and strengthen its position as a highly competitive Mediterranean and European destination in marine tourism, through the promotion of new Greek cruise destinations and new thematic tourism products and experiences as well as the implementation of infrastructure improvement projects and upgrading of tourism services.